Glassbox Turns Digital Experience into Real-Time Digital Operational Intelligence for Enterprise AI

Glassbox Pulse turns customer behavior, technical cause and business impact into real-time operational intelligence, while the Glassbox MCP Server makes that governed context available to enterprise AI systems, helping organizations improve experiences, protect trust, drive revenue and scale AI with evidence instead of raw data.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbox, the digital experience intelligence platform company trusted by seven of the ten largest U.S. banks, today announced Glassbox Pulse, an AI-powered operational intelligence engine, and the Glassbox MCP Server which provides enterprise AI systems with governed access to Glassbox digital experience intelligence. Together these capabilities help enterprises act faster on the digital journeys where revenue, risk and customer trust are on the line.

"Enterprise AI has to move from answers to action," said Guy Perry, CEO of Glassbox. "Glassbox gives organizations the trusted context to resolve issues faster, protect customer trust and drive measurable digital outcomes at scale."

As organizations shift more critical customer journeys to digital-first experiences, the challenge is no longer access to more data. It is knowing which signals matter, what caused the issue, who was affected and what action should be taken next. For financial institutions, insurers and other high-stakes enterprises, a stalled application, failed payment, broken release, unresolved chatbot interaction or hidden technical error can quickly turn into abandoned journeys, avoidable service calls, delayed resolutions and preventable business loss.

"Our customers don't need more noise; they need an auditable dataset that binds customer behavior to its technical cause, proving exactly how errors tie to conversion drops and lost revenue," added Perry.

Glassbox addresses one of the biggest challenges emerging in enterprise AI: how to scale intelligence without overwhelming models with raw, unfiltered data. Unlike tools that simply connect AI to more digital journey data, Pulse applies machine learning first to identify meaningful changes, classify behavioral and technical signals and surface only the issues that require attention. That reduces noise, accelerates time to insight and limits the amount of irrelevant data AI systems must process, preserving capacity for the signals that drive outcomes.

Pulse continually detects and explains the operational changes that determine whether enterprises can protect the customer outcome in time, from a stalled application, or failed payment, to release-related friction, avoidable service calls and conversion risk. Teams can ask operational questions in natural language and receive answers tied to underlying evidence, including customer behavior, journey impact, errors, network logs and server-side failures. enabling them to resolve issues faster and defend the actions they take.

The Glassbox MCP Server makes this governed intelligence available within enterprise AI environments. Through the Model Context Protocol, AI applications and agents can access relevant Glassbox context and evidence without ingesting a raw stream of digital journey data, bringing trusted digital intelligence into the workflows where decisions are made and issues are resolved.

Glassbox will continue expanding Pulse and the capabilities available through the Glassbox MCP Server to help organizations move from digital evidence to trusted decisions and faster resolution at scale.

About Glassbox

Glassbox is the digital experience intelligence platform built for enterprises that need to understand, protect and improve the digital experiences their customers depend on. Glassbox captures and analyzes customer behavior, journey context and technical signals across web and mobile, helping organizations identify friction, improve conversion and connect digital experience to business outcomes. Seven of the ten largest U.S. banks by assets are Glassbox customers. The platform holds ISO 42001 certification for AI management and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification for privacy management, and serves leading enterprises across financial services, insurance, retail and digital-first industries in more than 40 countries. Learn more at glassbox.com.

SOURCE Glassbox