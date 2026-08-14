Glaucoma Research Foundation, how Glaucoma affects Driving Ability

Concerns about driving often come up with glaucoma. Safety is the most important goal.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe driving requires clear central vision and adequate peripheral vision. Glaucoma typically leads to constriction of the visual field, sparing the central vision. Many patients with glaucoma also have age-related clouding of the natural lens (cataract), and this can cause an additional decline in vision.

The minimum vision requirements to obtain an unrestricted driver's license vary by state and can be obtained from the Department of Motor Vehicles for your state. There are specified criteria for visual acuity, which measures your central vision, and for visual field, which measures your peripheral vision. A visual acuity of at least 20/40 is a commonly used standard. For the visual field, a horizontal field of at least 120 degrees is a commonly used criterion. A special visual field test performed with both eyes open is required to assess the driving field of vision.

Concerns about driving often come up with glaucoma and may be brought to the doctor's attention by the patient or a family member. Poor night vision and glare from headlights are the most common vision-related reasons that lead people to restrict their driving. If the peripheral (side) vision declines from glaucoma, there could also be difficulty with parking a vehicle, and seeing road signs, lines on the road, or vehicles approaching from the side. There could even be difficulty seeing pedestrians or cyclists. Ideally, the patient will recognize problems with driving and limit themselves.

Various studies have identified different problems associated with moderate peripheral visual field loss from glaucoma. People with visual field loss from glaucoma may be slower to anticipate and respond to changes in road conditions.

To have the best driving vision, it is important to keep your eyeglass prescription up to date in order to have the sharpest vision possible. Anti-reflective coatings and amber tinted lenses can help decrease glare and improve contrast with both day and night vision. Keep the windshield and rearview mirrors clean. Make adjustments in driving behavior, such as avoiding high speed areas (highways or expressways), driving more slowly, and increasing the following distance between you and the car ahead of you. Driver training courses are available at many rehabilitation centers that can teach the driver techniques to improve their skills. The fear of losing one's driver's license and independence may be scary, but safety is the most important goal.

SOURCE Glaucoma Research Foundation