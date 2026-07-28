Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA launches Sugammadex Injection, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) today announced the launch1 of Sugammadex Injection, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials. Glenmark's Sugammadex Injection is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, BRIDION®2 Injection, 100 mg/mL of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC [NDA 022225].

According to IQVIA® sales data for the 12-month period ending May 2026, the BRIDION® Injection, 100 mg/mL market3 achieved annual sales of approximately $1.6 billion*.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, "The launch of Sugammadex Injection represents a significant addition to Glenmark's growing U.S. injectables portfolio and strengthens our presence in the hospital and institutional segment. Achieving a Day 1 launch reflects the agility, preparedness and execution discipline behind our injectable strategy. It also underscores our ability to identify meaningful market opportunities, support greater supply reliability and expand access to high-quality and affordable medicines across the U.S healthcare system."

1Glenmark's Sugammadex Injection, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials is only approved for the indication(s) listed in Glenmark's approved label.

2All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

3Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents. Note: IQVIA® data obtained by Glenmark is only available for all approved RLD indications. Glenmark's product is only approved for and will only be marketed for the indications listed in Glenmark's approved label, which may be different than the approved RLD indications.

*IQVIA® National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, May 2026

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296 | NSE: GLENMARK) is a global, research‐led pharmaceutical company with a unique focus on innovation and accessibility. We pioneer transformative breakthrough therapies that aim to redefine treatment while expanding access to high quality and affordable medicines for patients around the world. With 11 world-class manufacturing facilities across four continents, supported by six cutting-edge R&D centres, and a commercial footprint in 80+ countries, we deliver a diversified portfolio across branded, innovative, generics, and consumer health products, with a focus on respiratory, dermatology, and oncology. Scrip 100 positions Glenmark among the Top 100 biopharmaceutical companies globally by pharmaceutical sales for 2024. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com.

SOURCE Glenmark Pharmaceuticals