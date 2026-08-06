GLG's AI-Moderated Calls Unlock Expert Insights at New Speed and Scale

Clients can engage trusted experts with conversational AI agent, capturing qualitative depth and quantitative data in 10 languages

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG, the world's leading platform for trusted human expertise, today announced its enhanced AI-Moderated Calls offering, enabling clients globally to engage experts through autonomously conducted calls in 10 languages. The AI Moderator is purpose-built to guide structured calls with nuanced conversational capabilities, gathering qualitative and quantitative insights with greater speed and scale.

"Trusted human expertise has never been more valuable – and our AI-Moderated Calls help make access to it more scalable than ever for our clients, letting them conduct critical research on any timeline," said GLG CEO Gemma Postlethwaite. "This tool is another step toward the future we're building, where our clients can harness the power of our network together with AI to get more out of every expert interaction, without sacrificing nuance, depth, or trust."

GLG is continuing to roll out innovative capabilities that power the research experience for clients, experts, and service professionals alike. The enhanced AI Moderator is agentic, multi-modal, and compliant – emulating a human researcher that operates within the industry's most trusted environment. It probes for nuance and follows up on experts' answers, while adhering closely to client-set discussion guides and keeping each conversation on track. Clients can also program the AI Moderator to garner quantitative feedback through multiple choice, scale, and matrix-style questions – with data exported directly to Excel so clients can focus on uncovering insights rather than extracting metrics.

With no need for calendar coordination, AI-Moderated Calls can occur simultaneously across time zones. Experts have the flexibility to complete these engagements at their convenience – removing barriers to gathering insights from hard-to-reach experts. After calls conclude, clients can synthesize transcripts with a single click to surface key, actionable themes – with all outputs traceable to named experts and timestamps.

"We design all our products to empower GLG clients and experts to do their best work within a frictionless experience – so we partnered with them directly to build and enhance a tool that understands how a great research conversation unfolds," said GLG Chief Product Officer John Londono. "So far, experts tell us it's easy to use with the Moderator conducting a natural and engaging conversation, and clients say it accelerates time-to-insight to just hours. We're excited to continue developing this offering alongside our broader suite of AI-powered capabilities."

AI-Moderated Calls can be conducted in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, German, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin, all under GLG's industry-leading compliance framework. Learn more about GLG's AI-Moderated Calls here, and reach out to your GLG service representative for a demo.

About GLG

GLG is the world's leading platform for trusted human expertise, connecting decision makers to the precise intelligence they need to gain a strategic edge. Leveraging decades of experience and proprietary data, GLG's global teams recruit and engage hard-to-access experts across every industry – delivering fresh, authoritative insights, events, advisors, and board placements to the world's most recognized and influential companies. Visit GLG.com.

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