GLOB EQUITY ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Globant S.A. (GLOB) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on June 23, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements about Globant's Latin American operations, including concealing the true state of the Company's Latin American business. When the market learned the truth over the course of 2025, Globant's stock suffered a steep decline.

On August 14, 2025, Globant fully disclosed the true extent of its failures in Latin America. Reporting mixed Q2 2025 results, Globant announced that it had reduced its headcount by 2% in Q2, or about 1,000 employees, and taken a $47.6 million restructuring charge.

On this news, Globant's stock price dropped from a closing price of $78.12 per share on August 14, 2025, to a closing price of $66.46 per share on August 15, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Globant's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Globant S.A. class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/GLOB or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Globant S.A. Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Globant S.A. securities fraud lawsuit about?

The Globant S.A. securities fraud lawsuit is a federal securities class action alleging that Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors by concealing the true state of the Company's Latin American operations and business performance. As the truth emerged on August 14, 2025 — when Globant disclosed mixed Q2 2025 results, announced a 2% reduction in headcount (approximately 1,000 employees), and took a $47.6 million restructuring charge reflecting the full extent of its Latin American failures — GLOB's stock price dropped from $78.12 to $66.46 per share in a single day, causing significant losses for investors.

Who may be eligible to participate in the Globant S.A. class action lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Globant S.A. (GLOB) stock between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025 — the Class Period — and suffered financial losses may be eligible to participate in the Globant securities class action. Participation as a class member does not require taking any affirmative legal action; eligible investors may recover losses simply by remaining members of the class. Whistleblowers, former Globant employees, and others with relevant information about the Company's conduct are also encouraged to come forward.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment in the Globant S.A. lawsuit?

A lead plaintiff in the Globant S.A. class action is a court-appointed investor — typically the one with the largest financial interest in the case — who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of all class members. Any Globant investor who purchased GLOB stock during the Class Period may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is June 23, 2026. Importantly, choosing not to seek the lead plaintiff role does not affect an investor's ability to share in any recovery obtained for the class.

What should investors do if they purchased Globant S.A. stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Globant S.A. (GLOB) stock between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025 and suffered losses should contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP immediately to discuss their legal rights. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Globant S.A. securities class action is June 23, 2026. To speak directly with securities litigation partner Josh Wilson, call 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310), or visit www.faruqilaw.com/GLOB for more information.

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