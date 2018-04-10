Global $11.6 Billion Construction Adhesives Market Report 2018-2022 - Analysed by Resin Type, Technology and End-Use Sector

DUBLIN, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Construction Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy), Technology (Waterborne, Reactive, Solventborne), End Use Sector (Residential, Non-residential, Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The construction adhesives market is estimated to be USD 9.09 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5% from 2017 to 2022. The market is mainly driven by factors such as the increased demand for construction adhesives from the residential housing and infrastructure industries and the ASEAN and MEA countries and safe and easy application of construction adhesives. However, environmental regulations in North American and European countries may restrain the growth of the market.
Acrylic and acrylate adhesives offer high resistance to sunlight, are not easily cracked by water/humidity, and can withstand temperature fluctuations. They also require very low curing time. These features make acrylic-based construction adhesives the most preferred type of construction adhesives, and their usage is growing in the construction industry. The rising demand from the residential sector, especially for roofing, is driving the demand for acrylic-based construction adhesives. The demand for this type of construction adhesives is increasing from the APAC region due to the high demand for residential and commercial construction as well as infrastructure developments in the region.
The MEA region is expected to witness moderate growth in the coming years. Building & construction is expected to emerge as a key sector in the region. Several leading global players have established their manufacturing plants in the MEA region to cater to the growing demand for construction adhesives.
The demand for high-performance, cost-effective, and environment-friendly construction adhesive products continues to increase, as the building & construction industry prepares to meet challenges related to energy efficiency, economic constraints, and demand for high-end structures. The construction adhesives market in the MEA region is driven by increasing infrastructural projects and urbanization. The growth in the middle-class population and the rise in demand for new houses due to the increase in nuclear families are fueling the construction adhesives market in the region. Urbanization across Sub-Saharan Africa and long-term demographic growth are driving the construction adhesives market in the region.
Key companies profiled in this report are Henkel (Germany), 3M (US), Bostik (France), Sika (Switzerland), H.B. Fuller (US), BASF (Germany), Dow Chemical (US), DAP Products (US), Franklin International (US), Illinois Tool Works (US), Avery Dennison (US), etc.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Scope of the Study
1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Unit Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions and Limitations
2.4.1 Assumptions
2.4.2 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Construction Adhesives Market
4.2 Construction Adhesives Market Size, By Resin Type
4.3 Construction Adhesives Market Size, Developed vs Developing Countries
4.4 Construction Adhesives Market, By End Use Sector and Key Countries
4.5 Construction Adhesives Market, By Technology
4.6 Construction Adhesives Market Attractiveness
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Criteria for Adhesives Selection
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Increased Demand for Construction Adhesives in the Residential Housing and Infrastructure Industries
5.3.1.2 Rising Demand From the Asean and MEA Countries
5.3.1.3 Construction Adhesives Provide Safety and Ease of Application
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Environmental Regulations in the North American and European Countries
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Low-VOC, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives
5.3.3.2 Economic Growth and Rising Government Expenditure on Infrastructure Development
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Established Infrastructure in the Developed Countries
5.3.4.2 Changing Regulations and Industry Standards
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.5.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP
5.5.2 Trends and Forecast of Construction Industry
6 Construction Adhesives Market, By Resin Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Acrylic Adhesive
6.2.1 Anaerobic Acrylic Adhesives
6.2.2 Cyanoacrylates Adhesives
6.2.3 Reactive Acrylic
6.3 Polyurethane (PU)
6.3.1 Reactive Adhesives
6.3.1.1 One-Component Adhesives
6.3.1.2 Two-Component Adhesives
6.3.2 Non-Reactive
6.4 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)
6.5 Epoxy
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Styrenic Block
6.6.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
6.6.3 Silicone
6.6.4 Polyisobutylene
7 Construction Adhesives Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Waterborne Technology
7.2.1 Natural Waterborne Adhesive
7.2.2 Synthetic Waterborne Adhesive
7.3 Reactive Technology
7.3.1 One-Component
7.3.2 Two-Component
7.4 Solventborne Technology
7.5 Other Technologies
8 Construction Adhesives Market, By End-Use Sector
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Residential
8.3 Non-Residential
8.4 Infrastructure
9 Construction Adhesives Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 APAC
9.2.1 China
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.3 India
9.2.4 Indonesia
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 Thailand
9.2.7 Malaysia
9.2.8 Rest of APAC
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Russia
9.3.6 Spain
9.3.7 Turkey
9.3.8 Rest of Europe
9.4 North America
9.4.1 US
9.4.2 Canada
9.4.3 Mexico
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Argentina
9.5.3 Colombia
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 Rest of MEA
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Ranking of Key Players
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 New Product Launches/Developments
10.3.2 Acquisitions
10.3.3 Expansions
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Henkel
11.2 3M
11.3 Bostik
11.4 Sika
11.5 H.B. Fuller
11.6 BASF
11.7 DOW
11.8 DAP Products
11.9 Franklin International
11.10 Illinois Tool Works
11.11 Avery Dennison
11.12 Other Players
11.12.1 Mapei SpA
11.12.2 Ardex GmbH
11.12.3 Laticrete International
11.12.4 Terraco
11.12.5 Saint-Gobain Weber
11.12.6 Fosroc
11.12.7 Custom Building Products
11.12.8 Construction Chemicals Pty
11.12.9 Flextile
11.12.10 Norcros Adhesives
11.12.11 Dural Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c3b5hr/global_11_6?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-11-6-billion-construction-adhesives-market-report-2018-2022---analysed-by-resin-type-technology-and-end-use-sector-300627339.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article