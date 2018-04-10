Global $11.6 Billion Construction Adhesives Market Report 2018-2022 - Analysed by Resin Type, Technology and End-Use Sector

The construction adhesives market is estimated to be USD 9.09 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5% from 2017 to 2022. The market is mainly driven by factors such as the increased demand for construction adhesives from the residential housing and infrastructure industries and the ASEAN and MEA countries and safe and easy application of construction adhesives. However, environmental regulations in North American and European countries may restrain the growth of the market.

Acrylic and acrylate adhesives offer high resistance to sunlight, are not easily cracked by water/humidity, and can withstand temperature fluctuations. They also require very low curing time. These features make acrylic-based construction adhesives the most preferred type of construction adhesives, and their usage is growing in the construction industry. The rising demand from the residential sector, especially for roofing, is driving the demand for acrylic-based construction adhesives. The demand for this type of construction adhesives is increasing from the APAC region due to the high demand for residential and commercial construction as well as infrastructure developments in the region.

The MEA region is expected to witness moderate growth in the coming years. Building & construction is expected to emerge as a key sector in the region. Several leading global players have established their manufacturing plants in the MEA region to cater to the growing demand for construction adhesives.

The demand for high-performance, cost-effective, and environment-friendly construction adhesive products continues to increase, as the building & construction industry prepares to meet challenges related to energy efficiency, economic constraints, and demand for high-end structures. The construction adhesives market in the MEA region is driven by increasing infrastructural projects and urbanization. The growth in the middle-class population and the rise in demand for new houses due to the increase in nuclear families are fueling the construction adhesives market in the region. Urbanization across Sub-Saharan Africa and long-term demographic growth are driving the construction adhesives market in the region.

Key companies profiled in this report are Henkel (Germany), 3M (US), Bostik (France), Sika (Switzerland), H.B. Fuller (US), BASF (Germany), Dow Chemical (US), DAP Products (US), Franklin International (US), Illinois Tool Works (US), Avery Dennison (US), etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions and Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Construction Adhesives Market

4.2 Construction Adhesives Market Size, By Resin Type

4.3 Construction Adhesives Market Size, Developed vs Developing Countries

4.4 Construction Adhesives Market, By End Use Sector and Key Countries

4.5 Construction Adhesives Market, By Technology

4.6 Construction Adhesives Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Criteria for Adhesives Selection

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increased Demand for Construction Adhesives in the Residential Housing and Infrastructure Industries

5.3.1.2 Rising Demand From the Asean and MEA Countries

5.3.1.3 Construction Adhesives Provide Safety and Ease of Application

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Environmental Regulations in the North American and European Countries

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Low-VOC, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives

5.3.3.2 Economic Growth and Rising Government Expenditure on Infrastructure Development

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Established Infrastructure in the Developed Countries

5.3.4.2 Changing Regulations and Industry Standards

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.5.2 Trends and Forecast of Construction Industry



6 Construction Adhesives Market, By Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Acrylic Adhesive

6.2.1 Anaerobic Acrylic Adhesives

6.2.2 Cyanoacrylates Adhesives

6.2.3 Reactive Acrylic

6.3 Polyurethane (PU)

6.3.1 Reactive Adhesives

6.3.1.1 One-Component Adhesives

6.3.1.2 Two-Component Adhesives

6.3.2 Non-Reactive

6.4 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)

6.5 Epoxy

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Styrenic Block

6.6.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

6.6.3 Silicone

6.6.4 Polyisobutylene



7 Construction Adhesives Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Waterborne Technology

7.2.1 Natural Waterborne Adhesive

7.2.2 Synthetic Waterborne Adhesive

7.3 Reactive Technology

7.3.1 One-Component

7.3.2 Two-Component

7.4 Solventborne Technology

7.5 Other Technologies



8 Construction Adhesives Market, By End-Use Sector

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.3 Non-Residential

8.4 Infrastructure



9 Construction Adhesives Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.3 India

9.2.4 Indonesia

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 Thailand

9.2.7 Malaysia

9.2.8 Rest of APAC

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Russia

9.3.6 Spain

9.3.7 Turkey

9.3.8 Rest of Europe

9.4 North America

9.4.1 US

9.4.2 Canada

9.4.3 Mexico

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.3 Colombia

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 Rest of MEA



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Launches/Developments

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Henkel

11.2 3M

11.3 Bostik

11.4 Sika

11.5 H.B. Fuller

11.6 BASF

11.7 DOW

11.8 DAP Products

11.9 Franklin International

11.10 Illinois Tool Works

11.11 Avery Dennison

11.12 Other Players

11.12.1 Mapei SpA

11.12.2 Ardex GmbH

11.12.3 Laticrete International

11.12.4 Terraco

11.12.5 Saint-Gobain Weber

11.12.6 Fosroc

11.12.7 Custom Building Products

11.12.8 Construction Chemicals Pty

11.12.9 Flextile

11.12.10 Norcros Adhesives

11.12.11 Dural Industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c3b5hr/global_11_6?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-11-6-billion-construction-adhesives-market-report-2018-2022---analysed-by-resin-type-technology-and-end-use-sector-300627339.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

