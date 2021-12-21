Global $17 Bn Clear Aligners Markets, 2021-2028 - Rapidly Growing Patient Population with Malocclusion & Growing Demand for Customized Aligners

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clear Aligners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Age (Adult, Teens), By End-use (Hospitals, Standalone Practices, Group Practices), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clear aligners market is expected to reach USD 17.0 Billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 27.3% from 2021 to 2028

Clear aligners are invisible and discreet braces developed from thermoformed materials like copolyester or polycarbonate plastic and CAD 3D printing technology, acting as an alternative to traditional braces. According to the FDA, the clear aligner system helps in positioning the teeth by the means of continuous gentle force and is developed to treat mild to moderate malocclusion.

According to the WHO, malocclusion is the third most prevalent dental disease after dental caries and periodontal disease globally. Malocclusion of the teeth causes the problem of misalignment which can later lead to severe oral health complications like hard and soft tissue trauma. This condition is hereditary and can be passed from one generation to another.



Technological advancements and the growing demand for customized clear aligners are significant factors responsible for market growth. Companies like Align Technology and DynaFlex are constantly bringing in newer computer-aided technology in the market.

For instance, the launch of iTero, which is a digital impression system, by Align Technology is assisting in developing accurate, effective, and customized clear aligners. The device is designed in accordance with the wearer's comfort to treat mild to moderate misalignment conditions.

According to an article published in Scielo.com in November 2018, the global prevalence of Class I malocclusions is 74.7%, and of Class II malocclusions is 19.6%. The rising prevalence of these medical conditions is assisting in escalating the demand for orthodontic devices.



The demand for customized clear aligners has witnessed a burgeoning growth, especially among teenagers. For instance, the FDA-approved Invisalign clear aligners developed by Align Technology have been used in the treatment of 5.0 million people as of 2018, and worldwide Invisalign shipments to teenagers were about 87.1 thousand cases.

To date, over 1.0 million teenagers have adopted this orthodontic treatment. This is because many teenagers prefer avoiding discomfort caused by metal braces and also want their braces to look aesthetically appealing. The above-mentioned factors are cumulatively assisting in robust market growth.



Clear Aligners Market Report Highlights

The teenage segment emerged as the largest consumer segment in 2019, as teenagers are increasingly opting for the orthodontic device because of its inconspicuous characteristics and comfort

The standalone practices segment reciprocated the largest share in 2019 as standalone practitioners are readily adopting the orthodontic device and are equipped with advanced digital technologies

North America dominated the market in 2019 owing to increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to reciprocate the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

Align Technology, Inc.

Envista Holding Corporation

Institut Straumann Ag

Dentsply Sirona

3M

Argen Corporation

Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. TP Orthodontics, Inc.

