Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market Report 2022-2032: Sector to Reach $1.79 Billion by 2032 at a 13.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market 2022-2032 by Specialty, Material, Technology, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global 3D printed surgical models market will reach $1,798.5 million by 2032, growing by 13.4% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the increasing healthcare spending, upsurge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, a rising incidence of chronic diseases, and technology advancements in 3D printing.
This 206-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 3D printed surgical models market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 3D printed surgical models market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Specialty, Material, Technology, End User, and Region.
Based on Specialty, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Hip Replacement Revision
- Repair Intervertebral Disc
- Repair Scoliosis
- Hip Repair
- Repair Clavicle Fracture
- Osteotomy
- Repair Leg Fracture
- Cardiac Surgery/Interventional Cardiology
- Annuloplasty/Mitral Valve Repair
- Replacement of Aortic Valve
- Repair Coronary Aneurysm
- Stent Insertion
- Repair of Congenital Heart Defects
- Gastroenterology Endoscopy of Esophageal
- Endoscopy of Esophageal Lesion
- Splenectomy
- Neurosurgery
- Remove Brain Tumor
- Repair Aneurysm
- Transsphenoidal Excision of Pituitary Gland
- Surgical Oncology
- Endoscopic Removal of Cardiac Lesion
- Removal of Adrenal Tumor
- Thoracic Removal of Lung Tumor
- Removal of Renal Tumor
- Removal of Liver Tumor
- Reconstructive Surgery
- Facial Reconstruction
- Cleft Palate Correction
- Breast Reconstruction
- Hand Reconstruction
- Mastoidectomy
- Transplant Surgery
- Heart Transplant
- Kidney Transplant
- Liver Transplant
- Lung Transplant
Based on Material, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Plastics
- Metal
- Polymer
- Other Material Types
By Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
- Stereolithography (SLA)
- MultiJet/PolyJet Printing
- ColorJet Printing (CJP)
- Other Technologies
By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Specialty, Material and Technology over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Selected Key Players:
- 3D Lifeprints U.K. Ltd.
- 3D Systems, Inc.
- Axial3D Ltd.
- Formlabs, Inc.
- Lazarus 3D, LLC
- Materialise N.V.
- Onkos Surgical, Inc.
- Osteo3D
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Stryker Corp.
- Whiteclouds
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Specialty
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Material
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology
6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
8 Competitive Landscape
