Global 3D Printed Surgical Models Market Report 2022-2032: Sector to Reach $1.79 Billion by 2032 at a 13.4% CAGR

Global 3D printed surgical models market will reach $1,798.5 million by 2032, growing by 13.4% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the increasing healthcare spending, upsurge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, a rising incidence of chronic diseases, and technology advancements in 3D printing.

This 206-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 3D printed surgical models market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 3D printed surgical models market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Specialty, Material, Technology, End User, and Region.



Based on Specialty, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Orthopedic Surgery

Hip Replacement Revision

Repair Intervertebral Disc

Repair Scoliosis

Hip Repair

Repair Clavicle Fracture

Osteotomy

Repair Leg Fracture

Cardiac Surgery/Interventional Cardiology

Annuloplasty/Mitral Valve Repair

Replacement of Aortic Valve

Repair Coronary Aneurysm

Stent Insertion

Repair of Congenital Heart Defects

Gastroenterology Endoscopy of Esophageal

Endoscopy of Esophageal Lesion

Splenectomy

Neurosurgery

Remove Brain Tumor

Repair Aneurysm

Transsphenoidal Excision of Pituitary Gland

Surgical Oncology

Endoscopic Removal of Cardiac Lesion

Removal of Adrenal Tumor

Thoracic Removal of Lung Tumor

Removal of Renal Tumor

Removal of Liver Tumor

Reconstructive Surgery

Facial Reconstruction

Cleft Palate Correction

Breast Reconstruction

Hand Reconstruction

Mastoidectomy

Transplant Surgery

Heart Transplant

Kidney Transplant

Liver Transplant

Lung Transplant

Based on Material, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Plastics

Metal

Polymer

Other Material Types

By Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

MultiJet/PolyJet Printing

ColorJet Printing (CJP)

Other Technologies

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Specialty, Material and Technology over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

3D Lifeprints U.K. Ltd.

3D Systems, Inc.

Axial3D Ltd.

Formlabs, Inc.

Lazarus 3D, LLC

Materialise N.V.

Onkos Surgical, Inc.

Osteo3D

Stratasys Ltd.

Stryker Corp.

Whiteclouds

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Specialty



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Material



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



8 Competitive Landscape

