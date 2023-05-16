Global 3D Scanning Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028: Demand for Precise and Accurate 3D Models Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Scanning Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global 3D scanning market attained a value of USD 1489 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing adoption of 3D scanning technology in various industries such as automotive, healthcare, and aerospace, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 13.8% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 3250.61 million by 2028.

3D scanning refers to the process of capturing the three-dimensional data of an object using optical or laser-based technology. The data collected can be used to create a digital 3D model, which can be manipulated, analysed, and 3D printed. The technology has various applications, including reverse engineering, quality control, virtual simulation, and digital archiving, among others.



The growing demand for precise and accurate 3D models is driving the 3D scanning market. The emergence of mobile 3D scanning solutions, such as handheld devices and smartphone applications, has made 3D scanning more accessible and user-friendly. These solutions offer greater flexibility and portability, enabling users to capture 3D data in various environments and situations.



The incorporation of AI and ML technologies in 3D scanning systems enables faster and more accurate data processing, analysis, and decision-making. The increasing adoption of 3D scanning in various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and construction, is propelling the global 3D scanning market growth. In the automotive sector, the technology is used for quality control, design, and prototyping, thereby enhancing product development processes. In the healthcare sector, 3D scanning is employed for surgical planning, prosthetics, and dental applications. Moreover, the increasing focus on reducing the costs and time in manufacturing, coupled with the need for accurate data collection, is contributing to the global 3D scanning market expansion.



The rapid technological advancements in the 3D scanning industry are driving the growth of the market. Innovations in hardware and software solutions have made 3D scanning more accurate, efficient, and affordable. The growing emphasis on automation and digitisation across industries is another key factor contributing to the growth of the global 3D scanning market. As industries shift towards automated processes, the demand for advanced technologies like 3D scanning is expected to increase.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided based on product type, range, component, type, application, end user, and region.



Market Breakup by Product Type

Optical Scanner

Laser Scanner

Structured Light Scanners

Others

Market Breakup by Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

Market Breakup by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Type

Tripod Mounted

Fixed CMM Based

Portable CMM Based

Desktop

Market Breakup by Application

Reverse Engineering

Quality Control and Inspection

Virtual Simulation

Others

Market Breakup by End User

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive

Healthcare

Architecture and Construction

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global 3D scanning companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Autodesk Inc

3D Systems, Inc

Nikon Metrology NV

FARO Technologies, Inc

Creaform Inc

Topcon Corporation

Hexagon AB

Evatronix SA

Artec Europe, S.a.rl

ShapeGrabber Inc

Maptek Pty Limited

Scantech ( Hangzhou ) Co., Ltd

) Co., Ltd Others

