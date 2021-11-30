Global $41.5 Billion Autoinjectors Markets to 2026 with Rankings of Key Players

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autoinjectors: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for autoinjectors should grow from $41.5 billion in 2021 to $85.2 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

The North American market for autoinjectors should grow from $15.1 billion in 2021 to $28.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.4% for the period of 2021-2026. The Asia-Pacific market for autoinjectors should grow from $10.2 billion in 2021 to $22.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.2% for the period of 2021-2026.

The growing prevalence of targeted therapies, rising incidence of anaphylaxis, and the increasing number of regulatory approvals are factors responsible for this market growth.

Autoinjectors are pen-like devices used to deliver a fixed dose of a drug to a patient and are intended for self-administration. Autoinjectors are gradually becoming the gold standard in the treatment of indications such as anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. Most of the auto-injectors are spring-loaded, and the self-injection procedure is relatively simple.

These instruments can help avoid needle stick injuries and reduce needle phobia in patients. Autoinjector manufacturers are focusing on user-centric approaches to enhance ease of use and overcome the anxiety associated with self-administration of intramuscular injections.

Autoinjectors are expected to present major opportunities to investors due to the high demand in biologics development. Because the procedure does not require a visit to a hospital or clinic, it reduces dependency on healthcare professionals. Increasing adoption of auto-injectors due to benefits such as increased safety, accuracy and minimal discomfort is expected to fuel market revenue growth over the forecast period.

The report also includes market projections to 2026 and rankings for key market players. The report segments the market for autoinjectors based on the type of product, route of administration, therapy, end user and geography or region.

The Report Includes

Detailed review of the global market for autoinjectors within the medical devices industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall autoinjectors market size in dollar value term, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, route of administration, therapy, end-user, and region

Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory scenario, pricing analysis, and competitive environment of the vendor companies

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada , U.K., France , Germany , Italy , Spain , Japan , China and India

, U.K., , , , , , and Insight into the recent industry strategies, key M&A deals, company competitive landscape and value share analysis of the key players operating in the global autoinjectors market

Highlights of the market potential for autoinjectors, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

Discussion of competitive intensity among the leading market participants, their global rankings and recent developments in the autoinjector market

Company profile descriptions of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of autoinjector devices including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, and Teva Pharmaceutical

