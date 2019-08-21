Global $550M Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market Outlook, 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market by application (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructural, and Others (healthcare, institutional, military, hospitality, and anti-detonating construction)), and Regions - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increase in the construction activities are projected to drive the overall growth of the ultra-high performance concrete market across the globe from 2019 to 2024.



The global ultra-high performance concrete market has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing construction activities, worldwide. The superior quality, higher compressive strength, better durability, sustainability, and reduced weight of ultra-high performance concrete are expected to drive its demand from various construction applications. Moreover, the governmental and private bodies across the globe are focusing their attention to use sustainable material, such as ultra-high performance concrete.



In terms of both value and volume, the infrastructural segment is projected to lead the ultra-high performance concrete market from 2019 to 2024.



The growth of the infrastructural segment in the ultra-high performance concrete market is primarily attributed to the rapid infrastructural development in the under-developed and developing countries. The demand for ultra-high performance concrete in the infrastructural segment is also supported by the renovation and maintenance of the aging infrastructure in the developed countries. The varied benefits of ultra-high performance concrete, such as better mechanical property (including greater compressive strength, good toughness) and higher durability over traditional concrete, boost its demand in the infrastructural sector.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific ultra-high performance concrete market is projected to contribute the maximum market share during the forecast period.



In terms of value, the Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the ultra-high performance concrete market from 2019 to 2024 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia. This demand is due to the tremendous growth of construction opportunities in these countries. The demand is also driven by the increasing number of new housing units and huge investments in the infrastructural sector.

Competitive Landscape



The ultra-high performance concrete market comprises major manufacturers such as LafargeHolcim (Switzerland), Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), ACC Limited (India), Vicat (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), U.S. Concrete, Inc. (US), MC-Bauchemie Mller GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Gulf Precast Concrete (UAE), Ceentek (Singapore), TAKTL (US), and Elementbau Osthessen GmbH & Co., ELO KG (Germany).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market

4.2 Asia Pacific: Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market, By Application & Country

4.3 Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market, By Application

4.4 Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increase in Population and Rapid Urbanization Translating to a Large Number of New Construction Projects

5.1.1.2 Increasing Benefits of Ultra-high Performance Concrete

5.1.1.3 Growth in Infrastructure Investment & Industrialization

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Established Infrastructure in Developed Countries

5.1.2.2 Unstable Economics Cycle

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Development of New Products & Services

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Lack of Awareness About UHPC



6 Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cement

6.3 Admixtures

6.4 Sand and Quartz Flour

6.5 Others



7 Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Residential

7.2.1 Residential Application is Projected to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period, in the UHPC Market

7.3 Infrastructure

7.3.1 The Increase in Public and Private Investments in the Infrastructural Sector is Fueling the Demand for Ultra-high Performance Concrete in Infrastructure Application

7.4 Commercial

7.4.1 The Commercial Segment is Projected to Record Moderate Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

7.5 Others

7.5.1 The Others Segment is Projected to Record the Lowest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



8 Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Chinese Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market to Grow at the Highest Rate By 2024

8.2.2 India

8.2.2.1 India to be the Second Highest-Growing Market for Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market in Asia Pacific

8.2.3 Australia

8.2.3.1 The Growth of the Residential & Infrastructure Construction Industry is Driving the Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market in Australia

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.4.1 The Demand for Sustainable and Earthquake-Resistant Buildings is Expected to Drive the Japanese Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.5.1 Infrastructure to Lead the South Korean Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market, in Terms of Application

8.2.6 Malaysia

8.2.6.1 Malaysia is Estimated to be the Third-Largest Market for Ultra-high Performance Concrete in Asia Pacific

8.2.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.2.7.1 Increasing Population, Changing Lifestyles and Developing Economic Conditions to Drive the Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market in the Rest of Asia Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Germany is Projected to be the Largest Market for Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market in Europe Through 2024

8.3.2 Denmark

8.3.2.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding the Benefits of UHPC Will Drive the Demand for Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market in Denmark

8.3.3 Norway

8.3.3.1 Norway is Projected to Grow at the Second-Highest Rate in the UHPC Market, During the Forecast Period

8.3.4 UK

8.3.4.1 The UK is Projected to be the Third Fastest-Growing Market for Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market in Europe During the Forecast Period

8.3.5 France

8.3.5.1 France has Attracted Foreign Investors Due to Its Economic Dynamism, Industrial Hubs, High Labor Productivity, and the Presence of Big International Companies

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.6.1 Cost-Effective and Time-Saving Construction Methods Boost the Adoption and Growth of Ultra-high Performance Concrete in Italy

8.3.7 Russia

8.3.7.1 The Growth of the Russian UHPC Market is Supported By the Rising Demand for New Housing, Coupled With the Need for Time-Saving and Cost-Effective Construction Methods

8.3.8 Netherlands

8.3.8.1 Growing Residential Construction is Driving the UHPC Market in the Netherlands

8.3.9 Rest of Europe

8.3.9.1 Rest of Europe is Projected to Grow at a Moderate Rate During the Forecast Period

8.4 North America

8.4.1 US

8.4.1.1 The US to be the Largest Country-Level Market for Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market in North America

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.2.1 Growth in the Construction Industry to Boost the Demand for Ultra-high Performance Concrete in Canada

8.4.3 Mexico

8.4.3.1 Favorable Government Policies Support the Construction Industry, Which Is, in Turn, Driving the Mexican Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market Growth

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.1.1 The Growth of UHPC in Saudi Arabia is Driven By Their Usage in the Residential, Hospitality, and Retail Sectors

8.5.2 UAE

8.5.2.1 UAE to Account for the Second-Largest Share in the Middle East & Africa Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market Through 2024

8.5.3 Turkey

8.5.3.1 Growth of the Residential & Infrastructure Construction Industry to Boost the Demand for UHPC in Turkey

8.5.4 South Africa

8.5.4.1 Favourable Trade Policies and the Demand for Sustainable Buildings Drive the Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market in South Africa

8.5.5 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

8.5.5.1 Rest of Middle East & Africa Accounted for the Largest Share in the Middle East & Africa Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market in 2018

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Brazil to Account for the Largest Share in the South American Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 Favourable Government Policies Support the Construction Industry, Which Is, in Turn, Driving the Argentina Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market Growth

8.6.3 Rest of South America

8.6.3.1 Rest of South America to Show Growth Prospects in the Demand for Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.2.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2.2 Expansions & Investments

9.2.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Joint Ventures

9.3 Microquadrant for Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market Manufacturers

9.4 Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market: Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

9.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolios

9.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Lafargeholcim

10.2 CEMEX S.A.B. De C.V.

10.3 ACC Limited

10.4 Vicat

10.5 Sika AG

10.6 U.S. Concrete Inc.

10.7 MC-Bauchemie Muller GmbH & Co. KG

10.8 Gulf Precast Concrete

10.9 Ceentek

10.10 TAKTL

10.11 Elementbau Osthessen GmbH & Co. ELO KG

10.12 Metalco

10.13 Densit

10.14 Ultratech Cement Limited

10.15 Heidelberg Cement AG

10.16 Hi-Con



