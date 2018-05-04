Global $710.7 Million Secondary Refrigerants Market, 2022

The secondary refrigerants market is estimated to be USD 499.7 Million in 2017 and is projected reach USD 710.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2017 and 2022. The growth of the market is driven by the low environmental impact of secondary refrigerants, phasing out of HCFCs, CFCs, and HFCs refrigerants, and the rising demand for reduction in the primary refrigerant.



On the basis of type, the secondary refrigerants market has been segmented into glycols, salt brines, carbon dioxide, and others. The glycols type segment is estimated to lead the secondary refrigerants market in 2017 in terms of value. This can be attributed to the ability of glycols to provide freeze protection for closed loop refrigeration systems, water-based heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and cooling systems. They help in lowering the freezing point of water.



On the basis of application, the secondary refrigerants market has been segmented into commercial refrigeration, industrial refrigeration, heat pumps, air conditioning, and others. The industrial refrigeration application segment is estimated to lead the secondary refrigerants market in 2017. This can be attributed to the adoption of more environment-friendly refrigerants and the need for reducing carbon emissions in developed and developing regions.



Europe is estimated to be the largest secondary refrigerants market in 2017 in terms of both, value and volume. This market in Europe is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The secondary refrigerant market in Europe is projected to grow due to environmental legislation and government support initiatives. The secondary refrigerant market in Europe is driven by strong demand for secondary refrigerants from food processing, chemical and pharmaceutical, dairy and ice-cream processing, and supermarkets.



The use of secondary refrigerants in indirect refrigeration systems is relatively expensive as compared to direct refrigeration systems. Relatively high investment cost is the major restraint for the growth of the secondary refrigerants market.



New product launches, agreements, and expansions were the key strategies adopted by the players in the secondary refrigerants market. Major players in the secondary refrigerants market include The Linde Group (Germany), A-Gas International (UK), TAZZETTI S.P.A (Italy), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Arteco Coolants (Belgium), Temper Technology AB (Sweden), SRS Frigadon (UK), Hydratech (UK), Dynalene (US), Environmental Process Systems (UK), Gas Servei SA (Spain), Climalife Groupe Dehon (France), and Nisso Shoji Co. Ltd. (Japan).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Secondary Refrigerants Market

4.2 Secondary Refrigerants Market, By Type

4.3 Secondary Refrigerants Market in Europe, By Application and Country

4.4 Secondary Refrigerants Market, By Region and Application

4.5 Secondary Refrigerants Market, By Region

4.6 Secondary Refrigerants Market, By Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5 Policies and Regulations



6 Secondary Refrigerants Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Glycol

6.3 Salt Brines

6.4 Carbon Dioxide

6.5 Others



7 Secondary Refrigerants Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial Refrigeration

7.3 Commercial Refrigeration

7.4 Heat Pumps

7.5 Air Conditioning

7.6 Others



8 Secondary Refrigerants Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.3 North America

8.4 APAC

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Major Market Players

9.3 Competitive Scenario



10 Company Profiles

10.1 The Linde Group

10.2 A-Gas International

10.3 The DOW Chemical Company

10.4 Eastman Chemical Company

10.5 Clariant AG

10.6 Tazzetti S.P.A

10.7 Arteco Coolants

10.8 Temper Technology AB

10.9 SRS Frigadon

10.10 Hydratech

10.11 Other Key Players

10.11.1 Dynalene Inc.

10.11.2 Environmental Process Systems Limited

10.11.3 Gas Servei SA

10.11.4 Climalife Groupe Dehon

10.11.5 Nisso Shoji Co. Ltd.



