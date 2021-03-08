Global $8.20 Billion Next-generation Sequencing Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next-generation Sequencing Market, by Product (Consumables, Platforms and Services), by Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, and Other), by End User, by Application, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Next-generation Sequencing Market was valued at USD 8206.75 Million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.59% during the forecast period.

Enhancing regulatory framework for next-generation sequencing based tests for diagnostics is the key factor for the growth of the Global Next-generation Sequencing Market during the forecast period.

Moreover, advancements in next-generation sequencing coupled with reduction in the price of NGS platforms are some other major factors that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the Global Next-generation Sequencing Market over the coming years. However, some of the factors that might act as major impediments to the growth of the Global Next-generation Sequencing Market includes concerns pertaining to the standards of NGS based diagnostics.



The Global Next-generation Sequencing Market is segmented based on product, technology, end-user, application, region and company. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, single molecule real time sequencing and other technologies.

Among them, the sequencing by synthesis (SBS) segment dominated the market until 2019 with share of 73.04% and is projected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period due to development of new and advanced NGS platforms along with rising demand for Illumina's systems as it uses the SBS technology.



Major players operating in the Global Next-generation Sequencing Market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, BGI Group, Perkinelmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., 10x Genomics Inc., Amgen Inc., Takara Bio Inc. and others.

Key Target Audience:

Next-generation sequencing service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to next-generation sequencing

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

