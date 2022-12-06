Global Activated Carbon Fiber Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Natural Gas Storage Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Activated Carbon Fiber Market by Type (PAN-based, Pitch-based, Cellulosic Fiber, Phenolic Resin), Application (Solvent Recovery, Air Purification, Water Treatment, Catalyst Carrier), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The activated carbon fiber market is estimated to be USD 232 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 350 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027.

Growing industrial demand for chemical separation agents, chemical recovery agents, and efficient catalyst carrier

The cost of chemical separation and the catalyst carrier process is increasing, which is leading to increased demand for cost-efficient and reliant solutions. For many chemical reactions, catalysts such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium are expensive components, which force industries to use these catalysts wisely. Also, the costly solvent recovery is a major challenge for industries.

Extremely high surface area and the adsorption capacity of activated carbon fiber bring about an efficient separation process. The fibers in the activated composite materials are rigidly connected to create an open, porous, stiff monolith that can be shaped into a relatively close shape, which can separate chemical elements as per requirements.

Growing demand from personal protective equipment and the protective clothing industry

Chemical protective suits made of ACF are flexible, lightweight, compatible with several washing and overcome the limitations of ACS-based suits. As a result, the market for protective garments has seen an increase in demand for ACF. The healthcare industry has been witnessing substantial growth in Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern countries, with significant investments being made for the development of the industry. As a result, it is anticipated that the need for protective gear for medical use would rise in the coming years.

Need for environment-favorable process of production

Considering the environmental impact of ACF production, different types of biomass have started to replace synthetic fiber as a raw material for ACF manufacturing. Making use of biomass not only addresses environmental issues, but it is also creating wealth from agricultural wastes at the same time.

The expansion of the market would likely be impacted by disruptions across supply chains and fluctuating prices of raw materials of ACF, such as synthetic fiber, which is non-degradable and tends to bind with particles of dangerous chemical pollutants, such as flame retardants and pesticides. The development of an environment favorable process is a major challenge faced by activated carbon fiber market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for activated carbon fiber globally. Asia Pacific is also the fastest-growing activated carbon fiber market owing to high demand from chemical, air purification, and other end-user industries. Water treatment applications are also driving the activated carbon fiber market in the region.

Continuous developments, including expansions, acquisitions, product launches, and joint ventures, are expected to help the activated carbon fiber market grow. Several products are introduced, and manufacturers make investments to increase the production capacity of activated carbon fibers across industries. Also, technological advancement is expected to increase penetration in the overall market these are the factors leading to high growth of the activated carbon fiber market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Key Players in Activated Carbon Fiber Market

4.2 Activated Carbon Fiber Market, by Type

4.3 Activated Carbon Fiber Market, by Application

4.4 Activated Carbon Fiber Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Drinking Water Purification and Wastewater Treatment

5.2.1.2 Growing Industrial Demand for Chemical Separation Agents, Chemical Recovery Agents, and Efficient Catalyst Carriers

5.2.1.3 Rising Pollution Demanding Air Purification and Pollutant-Free Air

5.2.1.4 Surging Demand for Activated Carbon Fibers in the Medical & Healthcare Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Production Cost and Fluctuating Raw Material Availability

5.2.2.2 Adverse Environmental Impact of Acf Production

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Natural Gas Storage

5.2.3.2 Rising Atmospheric Pollution and Pollution Abatement Policy Adoption by Governing Authorities Worldwide

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand from Personal Protective Equipment and Protective Clothing Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement for Cost-Effective Production and Regeneration Process

5.2.4.2 Need for Environment-Favorable Production Processes

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Prices of Activated Carbon Fiber Offered by Key Players, by Application

5.6 Average Selling Prices

5.7 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.7.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.7.2 Buying Criteria

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Activated Carbon Fiber Production

5.8.1.1 Carbonization

5.8.1.2 Activation

5.8.1.3 Activated Carbon Fiber Regeneration

5.8.2 Regeneration of Activated Carbon Fiber Using Clean Electro-Peroxymonosulfate Process

5.8.3 Regeneration of Activated Carbon Fibers from Air and Carbon Dioxide Using Thermal Treatment

5.9 Regulations in Activated Carbon Fiber Market

5.9.1 Mercury and Air Toxics Standards

5.9.2 Setting Emission Limits for Toxic Air Pollutants

5.9.3 Air Quality Laws in Different Systems of Governments

5.10 Ecosystem: Activated Carbon Fiber Market

5.11 Value Chain Analysis: Activated Carbon Fiber Market

5.12 Key Markets for Import/Export

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.15 Patent Analysis

6 Activated Carbon Fiber Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pan-based

6.2.1 Polyacrylonitrile Leading Raw Material for Manufacturing Activated Carbon Fibers

6.3 Pitch-based

6.3.1 High Demand in Commercial Applications for Pitch-based Activated Carbon Fibers

6.4 Cellulosic Fiber

6.4.1 Environment Regulations Led to Significant Demand for Cellulosic Fiber

6.5 Phenolic Resin

6.5.1 Expanding Role of Phenolic Resin in Industrial Applications

6.6 Others

7 Activated Carbon Fiber Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solvent Recovery

7.2.1 Increasing Solvent Recovery Applications to Boost Market Growth

7.2.2 Solvent Recovery Market, by Region

7.3 Air Purification

7.3.1 Growing Applications in Air Purification Industry to Propel Market Growth

7.3.2 Air Purification Market, by Region

7.4 Water Treatment

7.4.1 High Demand for Water Treatment due to Increasing Water Pollution Load Will Drive Market

7.4.2 Water Treatment Market, by Region

7.5 Catalyst Carrier

7.5.1 High Demand for Low-Cost Catalyst Recovery and Catalyst Carrier Operations to Augment Market Growth

7.5.2 Catalyst Carrier, by Region

7.6 Others

8 Activated Carbon Fiber Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Market Ranking

9.4 Market Evaluation Framework

9.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players

9.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

9.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence

9.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

9.7.1 Stars

9.7.2 Pervasive Players

9.7.3 Participants

9.7.4 Emerging Leaders

9.7.4.1 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Start-Ups/SMEs

9.8 Start-Ups/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Matrix

9.8.1 Progressive Companies

9.8.2 Responsive Companies

9.8.3 Dynamic Companies

9.8.4 Starting Blocks

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Companies

10.1.1 Toyobo Co. Ltd.

10.1.2 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

10.1.3 Unitika Ltd.

10.1.4 Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

10.1.5 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co. Ltd.

10.1.6 Awa Paper & Technology Company, Inc.

10.1.7 Taiwan Carbon Technology Co. Ltd.

10.1.8 Daigas Group

10.1.9 Auro Carbon & Chemicals

10.1.10 Hangzhou Nature Technology Co. Ltd.

10.1.11 Eurocarb Products Ltd.

10.1.12 China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd.

10.1.13 Bio-Medical Carbon Technology Co. Ltd.

10.1.14 Ceramaterials

10.1.15 HPMS Graphite

10.2 Other Companies

10.2.1 Jiangsu Tongkang Activated Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd.

10.2.2 Nantong Senyou Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd.

10.2.3 Jiangsu Sutong Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd.

10.2.4 Nantong Yongtong Environmental Technology Co. Ltd.

10.2.5 Nantong Hailan Filtration Tech Co. Ltd.

10.2.6 Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co. Ltd.

10.2.7 Flips India Engineering

10.2.8 Nantong Ruibang Activated Carbon Filter Material Co. Ltd.

10.2.9 Fuyang Sensi Trading Co. Ltd.

10.2.10 Anhui Jialiqi Acf Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

