Global Actuators Market Report 2018-2022 by Type (Linear Actuators, Rotary Actuators), System (Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical), and Application (End Use, Industrial)

The actuators market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 38.8 billion in 2017 to USD 49.28 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2022.

Technological advancements in actuators, increased investments in process automation across end-use verticals, and increase in the number of aircraft deliveries are the key factors driving the growth of the actuators market. However, volatility in the oil & gas market is one of the restraints for the actuators market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the linear actuator segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the actuators market in 2017. the growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the significant growth in the automotive industry. Linear actuators are used primarily in automation applications in a wide range of industries where machine components and tools, among others require linear positioning.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the actuators market in 2017. the region is also expected to drive global IoT growth over the next 5 years. IoT has been an area of focus in emerging economies, such as India and China. This includes the establishment of smart cities, IoT-specific centers of excellence, which simultaneously are expected to propel the demand for actuators, driving the growth of the Asia Pacific actuators market. The Asia Pacific actuators market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The key players profiled in this report on the actuators market are Emerson (US), Honeywell (US), Moog (US), Rotork (UK), and Pentair (US), among others, and the manufacturers of different types of actuators, such as Parker Hannifin (US), ABB (Switzerland), Cameron (US), SMC (Japan), and Eaton (Ireland), among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Actuators Market

4.2 Actuators Market, By System

4.3 Actuators Market, By Type

4.4 Actuators Market, By Application

4.5 Actuators Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Technological Advancements in Actuators

5.3.1.2 Increase in the Number of Aircraft Deliveries

5.3.1.3 Increased Investments in Process Automation Across End-Use Verticals

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Volatility in Oil & Gas Market

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Use of Advanced Actuators in Different Verticals

5.3.3.2 Use of Actuators in Smart Cities

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Power Consumption, Noise, and Leak Issues



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Evolution

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Amplified Piezoelectric Actuators

6.3.2 Hybrid Actuators

6.3.3 Vacuum Actuators

6.3.4 Explosion-Proof Actuators

6.3.5 Mems Actuators

6.4 Safety Standards and Selection Criteria for Actuators

6.5 Patent Analysis



7 Actuators Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Linear Actuators

7.2.1 Screw Type Actuators

7.2.2 Belt Type Actuators

7.2.3 Rod Type Actuators

7.3 Rotary Actuators

7.3.1 Bladder & Vane Actuators

7.3.2 Piston Type Actuators (Rack & Pinion and Scotch Yoke)



8 Actuators Market, By System

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hydraulic Actuators, By Type

8.3 Electrical Actuators, By Type

8.4 Pneumatic Actuators, By Type

8.5 Mechanical Actuators, By Type

8.6 Other Actuators, By Type



9 Actuators Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 End Use Application

9.2.1 Automotive, By System

9.2.2 Aerospace, By System

9.2.3 Defense, By System

9.2.4 Marine, By System

9.3 Industrial Application

9.3.1 Oil & Gas, By System

9.3.2 Power Generation, By System

9.3.3 Chemical, By System

9.3.4 Food & Beverages, By System

9.3.5 Metals & Mining, By System

9.3.6 Construction, By System

9.3.7 Healthcare, By System

9.3.8 Pulp & Paper, By System

9.3.9 Water Treatment, By System

9.3.10 Others, By System



10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Russia

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 India

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East

10.6 Rest of the World

10.6.1 Latin America

10.6.2 Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ranking of Players, 2016

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Contracts

11.3.2 New Product Developments

11.3.3 Agreements/ Acquisitions/Joint Ventures



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Emerson

12.2 Honeywell

12.3 Moog

12.4 Rotork

12.5 Pentair

12.6 Parker Hannifin

12.7 ABB

12.8 Cameron

12.9 SMC

12.10 Eaton

12.11 Flowserve

12.12 Festo AG



