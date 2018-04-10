Global Actuators Market Report 2018-2022 by Type (Linear Actuators, Rotary Actuators), System (Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical), and Application (End Use, Industrial)

DUBLIN, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Actuators Market by Type (Linear Actuators, Rotary Actuators), System (Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical), Application (End Use, Industrial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The actuators market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 38.8 billion in 2017 to USD 49.28 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2022.
Technological advancements in actuators, increased investments in process automation across end-use verticals, and increase in the number of aircraft deliveries are the key factors driving the growth of the actuators market. However, volatility in the oil & gas market is one of the restraints for the actuators market during the forecast period.
Based on type, the linear actuator segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the actuators market in 2017. the growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the significant growth in the automotive industry. Linear actuators are used primarily in automation applications in a wide range of industries where machine components and tools, among others require linear positioning.
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the actuators market in 2017. the region is also expected to drive global IoT growth over the next 5 years. IoT has been an area of focus in emerging economies, such as India and China. This includes the establishment of smart cities, IoT-specific centers of excellence, which simultaneously are expected to propel the demand for actuators, driving the growth of the Asia Pacific actuators market. The Asia Pacific actuators market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The key players profiled in this report on the actuators market are Emerson (US), Honeywell (US), Moog (US), Rotork (UK), and Pentair (US), among others, and the manufacturers of different types of actuators, such as Parker Hannifin (US), ABB (Switzerland), Cameron (US), SMC (Japan), and Eaton (Ireland), among others.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Geographic Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Limitations
1.7 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Actuators Market
4.2 Actuators Market, By System
4.3 Actuators Market, By Type
4.4 Actuators Market, By Application
4.5 Actuators Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Technological Advancements in Actuators
5.3.1.2 Increase in the Number of Aircraft Deliveries
5.3.1.3 Increased Investments in Process Automation Across End-Use Verticals
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Volatility in Oil & Gas Market
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Use of Advanced Actuators in Different Verticals
5.3.3.2 Use of Actuators in Smart Cities
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Power Consumption, Noise, and Leak Issues
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Evolution
6.3 Technology Trends
6.3.1 Amplified Piezoelectric Actuators
6.3.2 Hybrid Actuators
6.3.3 Vacuum Actuators
6.3.4 Explosion-Proof Actuators
6.3.5 Mems Actuators
6.4 Safety Standards and Selection Criteria for Actuators
6.5 Patent Analysis
7 Actuators Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Linear Actuators
7.2.1 Screw Type Actuators
7.2.2 Belt Type Actuators
7.2.3 Rod Type Actuators
7.3 Rotary Actuators
7.3.1 Bladder & Vane Actuators
7.3.2 Piston Type Actuators (Rack & Pinion and Scotch Yoke)
8 Actuators Market, By System
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hydraulic Actuators, By Type
8.3 Electrical Actuators, By Type
8.4 Pneumatic Actuators, By Type
8.5 Mechanical Actuators, By Type
8.6 Other Actuators, By Type
9 Actuators Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 End Use Application
9.2.1 Automotive, By System
9.2.2 Aerospace, By System
9.2.3 Defense, By System
9.2.4 Marine, By System
9.3 Industrial Application
9.3.1 Oil & Gas, By System
9.3.2 Power Generation, By System
9.3.3 Chemical, By System
9.3.4 Food & Beverages, By System
9.3.5 Metals & Mining, By System
9.3.6 Construction, By System
9.3.7 Healthcare, By System
9.3.8 Pulp & Paper, By System
9.3.9 Water Treatment, By System
9.3.10 Others, By System
10 Regional Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Russia
10.3.5 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 India
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East
10.5.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2 UAE
10.5.3 Rest of Middle East
10.6 Rest of the World
10.6.1 Latin America
10.6.2 Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Ranking of Players, 2016
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Contracts
11.3.2 New Product Developments
11.3.3 Agreements/ Acquisitions/Joint Ventures
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Emerson
12.2 Honeywell
12.3 Moog
12.4 Rotork
12.5 Pentair
12.6 Parker Hannifin
12.7 ABB
12.8 Cameron
12.9 SMC
12.10 Eaton
12.11 Flowserve
12.12 Festo AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7hg5pj/global_actuators?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-actuators-market-report-2018-2022-by-type-linear-actuators-rotary-actuators-system-electrical-hydraulic-pneumatic-mechanical-and-application-end-use-industrial-300627354.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article