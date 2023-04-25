Global Acupuncture Needles Market Report 2023: Use of Acupuncture in Rehabilitation of COPD Patients Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acupuncture Needles Market by Type (Disposable, Non-disposable), Handle Material (Stainless-steel, Gold), End-user (Clinics, Hospitals), Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acupuncture needles market is projected to reach USD 308 million by 2027 from USD 240 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by growing prevalence of musculoskeletal pain such as back, neck, and muscle pain.

The disposable accounted for the highest growth rate in the acupuncture needles market, by type, during the forecast period

Based on type, the acupuncture needles market is segmented into disposable and non-disposable needles. Disposable needles accounted for a larger share of the acupuncture needles market in 2021. The risk of transmission of diseases from one patient to another from the use of disposable needles.

Stainless-steel systems segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on handle material, the acupuncture needles market is segmented into stainless steel, gold, silver, plastic, and copper. The stainless-steel handle needles segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the lower pricing of stainless steel and easy accessibility.

The clinics accounted for the highest growth rate in the acupuncture needles market, by end-user, during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the acupuncture needles market is segmented into hospitals and clinics. The clinics segment dominated the acupuncture needles market in 2021. The increasing number of acupuncturists worldwide is the key factor driving the growth of this market segment.

Europe: The fastest-growing region acupuncture needles market

The global acupuncture needles market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, the Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the acupuncture needles market, followed by Europe. Europe is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for acupuncture needles, majorly due to increasing government supportive policies and a well-established medical device industry.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Back, Muscle, and Neck Pain

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Geriatric Population

Increasing Incidence of Injuries and Surgeries

Restraints

Alternative Methods and Medicines

Use of Acupuncture Pens

Risk of Injuries and Infections

Opportunities

Use of Acupuncture in Rehabilitation of COPD Patients

Challenges

Issues Related to Acupuncture Standardization

Lists of companies profiled in the report:

Boen Healthcare Co. Ltd. ( China )

) 3B Scientific GmbH ( Germany )

Scientific GmbH ( ) Suzhou Zhongjing Life & Science Technology Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Wuxi Jiajian Medical Instruments Co. Ltd. ( China )

) AcuMedic Ltd. (UK)

Changchun AIKANG Medical Devices Co. Ltd. ( China )

) HEGU Svenska AB ( Sweden )

) Suzhou Hualun Medical Appliance Co. Ltd. ( China )

) asia-med GmbH ( Germany )

) SEIRIN Corporation ( Japan )

) DongBang Medical Co. Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Haeng Lim Seo Won Medical Company ( South Korea )

) Suzhou Medical Appliance Factory (Suzhou Hwato) Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Shinylink ( Shanghai ) Industrial Inc. ( China )

) Industrial Inc. ( ) schwa-medico GmbH ( Germany )

) Phoenix Medical Ltd. (UK)

EU PEAK International Co. Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Meridius Medical GmbH ( Germany )

) Dana Medical ( South Korea )

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Acupuncture Needles Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Disposable Needles

6.2.1 Increased Safety and Easy Availability to Support Market Growth

6.3 Non-Disposable Needles

6.3.1 Higher Risk of Infection to Restrain Market Growth

7 Acupuncture Needles Market, by Handle Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Stainless-Steel Handle Needles

7.2.1 Lower Cost and Easy Availability to Drive Growth

7.3 Gold Handle Needles

7.3.1 Benefits of Gold in Acupuncture to Drive Growth

7.4 Silver Handle Needles

7.4.1 Advantages of Silver Over Other Metals to Drive Growth

7.5 Plastic Handle Needles

7.5.1 Lighter Weight of Plastic Handle Needles to Propel Growth

7.6 Copper Handle Needles

7.6.1 Flexibility and Usability to Drive Demand

8 Acupuncture Needles Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Acupuncture Therapy Integration in Ambulatory and Inpatient Services in Hospitals to Drive Growth

8.3 Clinics

8.3.1 Growing Number of Acupuncturists to Drive Growth





9 Acupuncture Needles Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Online Pharmacies

9.2.1 Online Pharmacies Form Largest Distribution Channel for Acupuncture Needles

9.3 Retail Pharmacies

9.3.1 Retail Pharmacies Segment to Witness Moderate Growth During Forecast Period

9.4 Hospital Pharmacies

9.4.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure to Drive Segment Growth

10 Acupuncture Needles Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

