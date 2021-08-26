Global Advanced Ceramics Market Report 2021-2027 - Superconductors Drive New Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Ceramics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Advanced Ceramics Market to Reach US$101.6 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Ceramics estimated at US$71.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$101.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Monolithic Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$76.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.9% share of the global Advanced Ceramics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Advanced Ceramics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$20.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Matrix Composites Segment Corners a 8.1% Share in 2020

In the global Matrix Composites segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Advanced Ceramics: A High performance Engineering Material

Outlook

Geographic Market Analysis

Monolithic Ceramics Dominates the Market

Demand for Ceramic Coatings on Rise

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs): The Fastest Growing Segment

Electrical & Electronics: A Major End-use market

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 107 Featured)

Applied Ceramics, Inc. ( USA )

) Ceradyne, Inc. ( USA )

) CeramTec TopCo GmbH ( Germany )

) COI Ceramics, Inc. ( USA )

) CoorsTek, Inc. ( USA )

) Kyocera Corporation ( Japan )

) Materion Corporation ( USA )

) Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. ( USA )

) Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) NGK Insulators Ltd. ( Japan )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Ceramics Witness Increasing Role in Armor Manufacturing

5G to Favor Transition towards Technical Ceramics

Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Momentum

Advanced Ceramic Materials to Enable Sustainable AI

Digitalization and Connected Economy Create Significant Opportunities

Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics

Material Technology Advancements Drive Adoption of Electronic Ceramics

Piezo Ceramic Components Drive Opportunities

Use of Ceramics in Rechargeable Storage

Industry Focus Grows on Innovative Material Manufacturing and Processing

Improved Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Opportunities

Renewable Energy Sector Furthers Demand for Advanced Ceramics

Energy Storage: A Market with Huge Potential

SOFCs: An Growing Market

Superconductors Drive New Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites Consumption on Rise in the Aerospace Industry

Advanced Ceramics Emerge as Attractive Alternatives to Plastics and Metals for Medical Applications

Rise in Popularity of Bioceramics in Medical Implants

Emergence of Novel Materials Lends Growth

Aging Population: An Indirect Growth Driver

Advanced Ceramics: An Important Part of Dentistry Market

Advanced Ceramics Increase Share in Automobiles

e-Mobility Drives Consumption of Advanced Ceramics

Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles to Drive Momentum

Global Economy and Growth Prospects

Global PMI

Advanced Ceramics

Classification by Segment

Product Segments

Important End-Use Markets and Key Application Areas of Advanced Ceramics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 107

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2zff

