Global AFP/ATL Machines Market Report 2021: 2018 was the Iconic Year for Suppliers with the Highest Number of Machines Sold - Forecast to 2026

The disruptive journey of composites in various industries has not been hidden from the world, especially in the aerospace, automotive, wind energy, and marine industries.

Among all, aerospace is one industry that has witnessed excellent penetration of advanced composites in the crucial sections including fuselage and wings in the next-generation aircraft: B787 and A350XWB. Today, all the major airframers are not developing their next-generation aircraft without considering the use of composites.



These AFP/ATL machines is highly concentrated around the aerospace industry with the development of several crucial composite parts of the latest aircraft such as B787 and A350XWB. Although, AFP/ATL machines do find applications in other industries the dominance of the aerospace industry is expected to continue over the next five years as well. The expected introduction of fuel-efficient variants of B777 aircraft (B777X) and other key aircraft programs, such as C919 and Irkut MC-21, is likely to generate a healthy demand for AFP/ATL machines in the aerospace industry.



The year 2018 was the iconic year for the AFP/ATL machine suppliers with the highest number of AFP/ATL machines sold worldwide, a landmark figure that the industry has never touched before. However, the market players recorded a massive plunge in 2019. The key factor behind this massive decline was the grounding of B737Max, which forced Boeing and related tier players to seize their investment plans for AFP/ATL machines for the program as well as for other programs.



Thereafter, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has entirely flipped the dynamics of the market in 2020. The pandemic exacerbated the existing industry challenges. Some of the key challenges are deferment in aircraft deliveries by airlines, halts in production activities in the several production facilities of key OEMs, production cut by major OEMs (Airbus slashed production rates of their key aircraft programs by 1/3rd and very similar announcements by Boeing), fall in operating margin and stock prices of the industry stakeholders, huge COVID-related cost, and remote work affecting the efficiency.



Based on the study of market recoveries in previous downturns (The Great Recession) coupled with primary interviews across the supply chain, the publisher estimates suggest that the AFP/ATL machines market is likely to commence rebounding from 2021 onwards, followed by maintaining sequential growth till 2026, ultimately reaching to the value of US$ 0.44 billion by 2026. The market fundamentals are rendering the rays of hope for the market stakeholders.

For instance; Boeing and Airbus still having a huge pile of order backlogs, asserting them to produce aircraft for more than seven years at the current production rate; market entry of new and variants of the existing aircraft programs, B777X, A321XLR, C919, and MC-21; and resumption of production of B737MAX and A220.

Furthermore, expected recovery in production rates of the best-selling aircraft programs (A320 including neo, B737 including Max, B787, and A350XWB), the introduction of fuel-efficient variants of aircraft programs (B777x, E-2 jets, etc.), and exceptional benefits of AFP/ATL machines, such as excellent layup rate and reduced wastage, are likely to substantiate the demand for AFP/ATL machines in the coming years, expecting to heal up the market losses quickly as well as registering speedy recovery.

Key Players



The supply chain of this market comprises component suppliers, AFP/ATL machine suppliers, AFP/ATL composite part fabricators, tier players, distributors, OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies.

The development of low-cost robotic AFP machines, close engagement with OEMs for the development of custom machines addressing specific requirements of clients, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The key AFP/ATL machine manufacturers are:

M.Torres Disenos Industriales S.A.U

Electroimpact Inc.

Coriolis Composites technologies SAS

Ingersoll Machine Tools Inc.

Fives

Accudyne System, Inc.

Airborne

Automated Dynamics

Mikrosam AD.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. AFP/ATL Machines Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. AFP/ATL Machines Market Segmentation

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. AFP/ATL Machines Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Insights

3.2. AFP/ATL Machines Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Units)

3.3. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.4. Real GDP Loss vs AFP/ATL Machines Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.5. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.6. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million and Units)

3.7. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million and Units)

3.8. Market Drivers

3.9. Market Challenges



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. New Product Launches

4.5. Strategic Alliances

4.6. Market Share Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. AFP/ATL Machines Market Trend and Forecast by Industry Type (2015-2026)

5.1. Insights

5.2. AFP Machine: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Units)

5.3. ATL Machine: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Units)

5.4. Hybrid AFP/ATL Machine: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Units)



6. AFP/ATL Machines Market Trend and Forecast by Vertical Type (2015-2026)

6.1. Insights

6.2. Tier Players: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Units)

6.3. OEMs: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Units)

6.4. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Units)



7. AFP/ATL Machines Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2015-2026)

7.1. Insights



8. Strategic Growth Opportunities

8.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

8.2. Emerging Trends

8.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

8.4. Strategic Implications

8.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



9. Company Profile of Key Players (Profiling, Financial Information, Competition, Strategies, etc.)

9.1. Accudyne System, Inc.

9.2. Automated Dynamics

9.3. Coriolis Composites SAS

9.4. Electroimpact Inc.

9.5. Fives

9.6. M.Torres Disenos Industriales S.A.U

9.7. Ingersoll Machine Tools Inc.

9.8. Mikrosam AD

