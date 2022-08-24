Global Agrochemicals Market to Reach $322.4 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.98%

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agrochemicals Market (Fertilizers, Herbicides, Fungicides & Insecticides): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agrochemicals market is expected to reach US$322.4 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.98%, over the period 2022-2026. Growth in the agrochemicals market has accrued due to rising demand for food supplies across the globe, expanding railway network, growing deficit in arable lands, escalating animal husbandry sector and surging sales of mineral fertilizers. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like increasing number of agrochemicals going off patent, accelerating adoption of biopesticides, favorable government policies and rising adoption of precision farming. The growth of the market would be challenged by rapid growth of organic food industry, safety issues with the use of agrochemicals and high development cost of agrochemicals.

The global agrochemicals market has been segmented on the basis of product and application. According to product, the market can be bifurcated into fertilizers, pesticides and others which include plant growth regulators, liming and acidifying agents, adjuvants, etc. Whereas, in terms of application, the global agrochemicals market can be split into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses and others which include non-crop based applications.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global agrochemicals market segmented on the basis of product, application and region with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional and country markets ( Asia Pacific , Europe , North America and Rest of the World) have been analysed.

, , and Rest of the World) have been analysed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification of Agrochemicals

1.3 Some Majorly Used Agrochemicals

1.4 Manufacturing Process of Pesticide

1.5 Advantages of Agrochemicals

1.6 Disadvantages of Agrochemicals

1.7 Strategies for Agrochemical Management



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Industrial Production

2.2 Impact on Chemical Industry

2.3 Reduction in Agrochemical Production



3. Global Market Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Agrochemicals Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Agrochemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Agrochemicals Market by Value

4.3.2 North America Agrochemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 The U.S. Agrochemicals Market by Value

4.3.4 The U.S. Agrochemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.3.5 The U.S. Agrochemicals Market by Product

4.3.6 The U.S. Agrochemicals Product Market by Value

4.3.7 The U.S. Agrochemicals Product Market Forecast by Value

4.4 RoW

4.4.1 RoW Agrochemicals Market by Value

4.4.2 RoW Agrochemicals Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand of Food Supplies Across the Globe

5.1.2 Expanding Railway Network

5.1.3 Growing Deficit in Arable Lands

5.1.4 Escalating Animal Husbandry Sector

5.1.5 Surging Sales of Mineral Fertilizers

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Number of Agrochemicals Going Off-Patent

5.2.2 Accelerating Adoption of Biopesticides

5.2.3 Rising Adoption of Precision Farming

5.2.4 Favorable Government Policies

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Rapid Growth of Organic Food Industry

5.3.2 Safety Issues with the Use of Agrochemicals

5.3.3 High Development Cost of Agrochemicals



6. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Syngenta Group

Corteva, Inc.

FMC Corporation

