The "Global Aircraft Seating, Seat Cover, Amenities and Auxiliaries Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aircraft Seating, Seat Cover, Amenities and Auxiliaries Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in usage of LEDs , smarter internet of things becomes intelligence of things thus give rise to market and technological advancement in aircraft.

By the seat cover type, the market is segregated into synthetic, leather, fabric and other seat cover types.

Based on the aircraft type, the market is fragmented into wide-body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, narrow-body aircraft and very large aircraft.

On the basis of amenities and auxiliaries, the market is bifurcated into massage, seatbelts, lumbar support, reading lights, air-conditioning nozzle, headrests, electronics and other amenities and auxiliaries. Electronics is further bifurcated into headphones, power ports, TV screen and audio/video ports.

On the basis of seat type, the market is segmented into first class, economy class, premium economy class, business class and suite class.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in usage of LEDs

3.1.2 Smarter Internet Of Things becomes Intelligence of Things thus give rise to market

3.1.3 Technological Advancement in Aircraft

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Aircraft Seating, Seat Cover, Amenities and Auxiliaries Market, By Seat Cover Type

4.1 Synthetic

4.2 Leather

4.3 Fabric

4.4 Other Seat Cover Types



5 Aircraft Seating, Seat Cover, Amenities and Auxiliaries Market, By Aircraft Type

5.1 Wide-body Aircraft

5.2 Regional Transport Aircraft

5.3 Narrow-body Aircraft

5.4 Very Large Aircraft



6 Aircraft Seating, Seat Cover, Amenities and Auxiliaries Market, By Amenities and Auxiliaries

6.1 Massage

6.2 Seatbelts

6.3 Lumbar Support

6.4 Reading Lights

6.5 Air-conditioning Nozzle

6.6 Headrests

6.7 Electronics

6.7.1 Headphones

6.7.2 Power Ports

6.7.3 TV Screen

6.7.4 Audio/Video Ports

6.8 Other Amenities and Auxiliaries



7 Aircraft Seating, Seat Cover, Amenities and Auxiliaries Market, By Seat Type

7.1 First Class

7.2 Economy Class

7.3 Premium Economy Class

7.4 Business Class

7.5 Suite Class



8 Aircraft Seating, Seat Cover, Amenities and Auxiliaries Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Jamco America Inc

10.2 European Aviation

10.3 TSI Aviation Seats

10.4 Expliseat

10.5 SOISA Aerospace

10.6 TIMCO Aerosystems

10.7 ZIM Flugsitz GmbH

10.8 Koito Industries Ltd

10.1 Zodiac Seats

10.10 Greiner PURtec

10.11 Thompson Aero Seating

10.12 Recaro Aircraft Seating

10.13 Aero Seating Technologies

10.14 EADS Sogerma

10.15 Heath Tecna Inc

10.16 Aviointeriors

10.17 DeCrane Aerospace

10.18 Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd

10.11 GEVEN

10.20 B/E Aerospace



