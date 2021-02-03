Global Airport Passenger Flow Market Report 2020: COVID-19 Pandemic Will Accelerate Digital Transformation Projects Related to Passenger Experience, With Self-Service Becoming a Priority
Feb 03, 2021, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airport Passenger Flow Market 2020 - Managing Passenger Traffic Amidst Infrastructure Constraints is Driving Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Passenger flow management includes digital solutions that airports use to ensure a seamless passenger experience across touchpoints, reduce wait times, and increase dwell times to improve airports' non-aeronautical revenue.
Airports had been experiencing an increase in passenger traffic until the COVID-19 pandemic roiled the travel industry. The pandemic will accelerate digital transformation projects related to passenger experience, with self-service becoming a priority. Airports' spending capacity declined in 2020 because of travel restrictions in place around the world; private airports that tended to be early adopters of passenger flow management solutions were among those most affected.
Regulations focused on passenger data security and integrity will be a challenge for the development and implementation of passenger flow management solutions. Internet of Things technologies will drive market growth, but a concern is that the implementation of sensors on a large scale increases the number of entry points for cyberattacks that could disrupt airport operations.
The majority of solution providers in the market are small companies. The market is still in a nascent stage, even though major Tier I private airports have had some sort of rudimentary passenger flow solutions in-house for some time. Integration of solutions into legacy airport information technology infrastructure will be a complex task, so partnering with mature airport technology vendors will help solution providers in this process and allow them to gain entry to multiple airports.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Airport Information Technology Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- CEO's Perspective
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Roles and Responsibilities in Airport Passenger Flow Management
- Stakeholder Roles in Airport Passenger Flow Management Ecosystem
- Market Segmentation
- Passenger Queue Management
- Passenger Detection and Tracking Management
- Mobility and Location-based Service Platforms
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Revenue Share
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Competitive Environment
4. COVID-19 - Impact of the Pandemic
- Prolonged Crises will Lead to High Levels of Uncertainty Restricting Travel and Global Economy Strength
- Stakeholders Aim to Reduce Physical Contact at All Touchpoints
- COVID-19 Impact on Airports - Future Outlook
5. Market Trends
- Growing Demand Leading to Infrastructure Constraint
- Digitalization of Airports
- Data Protection and Privacy Regulations
6. Technology Trends
- Internet of Things will Play a Major Role in Tracking Passenger Clusters in a Post-COVID-19 World
- Passenger Self-Service Eliminating Queues and Ensuring Contactless Experience across Touchpoints
- Cybersecurity
- Blockchain Single Source of Identity for Passenger will Enhance Security and Passenger Processing
- 5G Communication will Escalate Internet of Things and Self-Service Capabilities
- Case Studies - Key Technologies
7. Vendor Profiles
- Vendors are Pursuing Deals to Strengthen Product Portfolios
- Competitor Profile - Veovo
- Competitor Profile - SITA
- Competitor Profile - Xovis
- Competitor Profile - Foxstream
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Asia-Pacific
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle East
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Latin America
13. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Focus on Passenger Flow Automation
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Focus on Data Sharing and Cybersecurity Capabilities
14. The Last Word
- The Last Word - Three Big Predictions
15. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txs4pq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets