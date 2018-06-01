Global Algaecides Market 2018-2023: Key Players are BASF, Dow Chemical, SePRO, Linntech, Waterco and Lonza

The global algaecides market was valued at US$1.770 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.94% over the forecast period to reach US$2.502 billion by 2023.

Algaecides are chemicals which are used for the eradication of algae growth in lakes, ponds, pools and other water bodies. Most algaecides are effective against green algae. It is quite difficult to kill black algae because of its waxy coating; hence most algaecides are designed to remove black algae. Available algaecides include copper sulphate, chelated copper and quaternary ammonia among others. North America and Europe hold a significant market share while Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are BASF Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, SePRO Corporation, Linntech B.V., Waterco and Lonza among others.



Segmentation:



The global Algaecides market has been analysed through following segments:



By Type:

Copper-based

Quaternary Ammonia

Others

By Application:

Agriculture

Aquaculture

Surface water treatment

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Algaecides Market By Type



6. Global Algaecides Market By Application



7. Global Algaecides Market By Geography



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



BASF Corporation

SePRO Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Waterco

BioSafe Systems, LLC

Lonza

Airmax Inc.

SANCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

N. Jonas & Company, Inc.

Lenntech B.V.



