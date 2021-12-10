Global All-electric Aircraft Market Report 2021: Opportunities in High-density Batteries for All-electric Commercial Aircraft With Longer Range and Higher Payload

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global All-electric Aircraft Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The successful commercial deployment of these aircraft is expected to provide significant economic and environmental benefits.

Commercial aviation contributes about 3% of all CO2 emissions globally. With the number of passengers constantly increasing and the number of aircraft forecasted to almost double by 2050, this percentage is expected to rise significantly. Industry stakeholders are working to reduce emissions by moving to alternative energy sources and using sustainable aviation fuels to power all-electric aircraft and hybrid-electric aircraft.

All-electric and hybrid-electric aircraft produce much lower emissions than conventional aircraft. Thus, the increasing adoption of such aircraft will support the industry's decarbonization and sustainability goals. OEMs are working with battery manufacturers and other stakeholders to develop and deliver all-electric aircraft for commercial use, especially for regional and domestic routes.

Current battery technology and electric propulsion systems pose some key limitations for the use of all-electric aircraft. Several different organizations, government agencies, investors, and others are looking for opportunities to collaborate to develop all-electric aircraft with sufficient range and payload capacity. The advantages of all-electric aircraft outweigh the challenges.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the All-electric Aircraft Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Need and Benefit of All-electric Aircraft for Commercial Use

Understanding All-electric Aircraft

Understanding Hybrid-electric Aircraft

Key All-electric Platforms in Development for Commercial Use

Key Initiatives Supporting Development of All-electric Aircraft

Stakeholders and Their Roles in All-electric Aircraft Ecosystem

Prerequisites for Transitioning to Commercial Use of All-electric Aircraft

Developments in Certification of All-electric Aircraft for Commercial Use

Airport Infrastructure Requirements for Operation of All-electric Aircraft

Airline's Plan for All-electric Aircraft Deployment

Expected Use and Deployment of Electric Aircraft

Roadmap to Deployment of All-electric Aircraft for Commercial Use

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Trends Shaping the Future of All-electric Aircraft

3. Growth Opportunity

Growth Opportunity 1 - High-density Batteries for All-electric Commercial Aircraft With Longer Range and Higher Payload, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Blended-wing Body for High-efficiency All-electric Aircaft, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3 - Inter-government Initiatives for Quicker Deployment of All-electric Aircraft for Commercial Use, 2021

