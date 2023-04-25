Global Alternative Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2023: Growing Prevalence of Cancer and Rising Healthcare Expenditure Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alternative Cancer Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Therapy Type (Hormone Therapies, Acupuncture and Dietary Supplements, Others), By Disease Type, By End Users, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alternative cancer therapeutics market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

This can be ascribed to the rising aging population, which is susceptible to different types of cancers. Additionally, the growing number of market players, along with growing awareness of new therapies among the aging population, is a major factor that will further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Also, the rapidly growing adoption of new therapies such as acupuncture, aromatherapy, yoga, and other alternative therapies for pain management will further drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. Also, growing insurance coverage for alternative cancer treatment, along with growing initiatives by government organizations to educate people about new therapy, will drive the growth of the market over the years.

Growing Prevalence of Cancer

The increasing incidence of adenocarcinoma, lymphoma, and gastrointestinal stromal tumors, lung cancer, breast cancer due to the consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and unhealthy food by the majority of the population across the world is driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Similarly, the rising aging population, which is susceptible to chronic diseases like stomach cancer, one of the most common deadly cancers worldwide among older males, will boost the market growth in the forecast period. In 2022 the National Cancer Institute estimated around 26,380 new stomach cancer cases and 11,090 deaths in the United States. In developing countries, stomach cancer is diagnosed more in males than females.

The increasing prevalence of gastric cancer across the North American region and also across different parts of the globe has increased the demand for effective therapies for treating patients, which in turn is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the 2021 statistics published by the Canadian Cancer Society, 4,000 Canadians were estimated to develop gastric cancer in 2021.

Similarly, growing initiatives by the government to promote the adoption of alternative cancer therapeutics are also boosting the growth of the market over the years. Also, the Ministry of Ayush in India was set up by the government of India to look into matters related to the education, product, and research of naturopathy, Ayurveda, and homeopathy medicines. Therefore, the rising government investments in the growth of alternative therapies is fuelling the demand for various complementary and alternative cancer treatment.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Due to the increasing technological developments in the research and development sector in the healthcare industry and the use of alternative therapies in cancer diagnosis, the demand for alternative cancer therapy is expected to create a lucrative growth in the forecast period.

Similarly, private and government organizations are supporting the research and development sector with the help of pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms which is further boosting the market growth in the forecast period. The funding for cancer research is rapidly increasing, and most of the government funding is for breast cancer and childhood cancer. In 2019 the National Institutes of Health (NIH) invested USD460 million in breast cancer, which increased to USD3.5 billion in the year 2022.

Report Scope:

In this report, global alternative cancer therapeutics market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Alternative Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Therapy Type:

Hormone Therapies

Acupuncture and Dietary Supplements

Others

Alternative Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Disease Type:

Gastrointestinal

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukemia,

Lymphoma

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Others

Alternative Cancer Therapeutics Market, By End Users:

Hospitals and Clinics

Cancer and Radiation Therapy Center

Home Care

Others

