Global Aluminium and Film Capacitor Markets Report 2022-2023 & 2028 - Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers & Acquisitions and New Product Developments

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aluminium and Film Capacitor Market - Analysis By Capacitor Type, Energy, Industry Verticals, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the research report, the Global Aluminium and Film Capacitor market is expected to increase at a decent pace in the forecast period as the market is expected to reach a value of USD 12.64 Billion by 2028.



The demand for aluminium electrolytic capacitors will witness a rise during the forecast period owing to an increase in the demand for consumer electronics worldwide. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of electronics in the automotive industry and the budding automation in manufacturing industries will further propel the market in the coming years.



Due to its ability to maintain capacitance values for longer periods of time, film capacitors are being used in production at an increasing rate throughout the world. These capacitors are renowned for having a low failure rate and a longer shelf life. Numerous businesses have been introducing fresh, cutting-edge items into the market in response to the increasing demand, which is further projected to support market expansion.



The Aluminium and film capacitor market is largely driven by the surging demand for quality capacitors, in the electronic, telecommunication, and automotive industries. Also, the deepening trend of miniaturization in the electronic devices sector and shifting end-user inclination from ceramic capacitors is estimated to bolster the demand for both types of capacitors in the coming years.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

NICHICON

TDK

Kemet

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Rubycon Corporation

Jianghai Capacitor

Hunan Aihua Group

Xiamen Faratronic Co Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Lelon Electronics Corp.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market: Product Overview



4. Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market: An Analysis

4.1 Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market: Market Indicators

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2018-2028

4.3 Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market



5. Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market By Capacitor Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market: By Capacitor Type (2021 & 2028)

5.2 By Aluminium Capacitor- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

5.3 By Film Capacitor- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)



6. Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market Segmentation, By Energy (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market: By Energy (2021 & 2028)

6.2 By Renewable- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

6.3 By Non-Renewable- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)



7. Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market Segmentation, By Industry Verticals (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market: By Industry verticals (2021 & 2028)

7.2 By Automotive- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

7.3 By Energy & Power- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

7.4 By Consumer Electronics- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

7.5 By Telecommunication- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

7.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)



8. Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Aluminium & Film Capacitor Market: By Region (2021 & 2028)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wsagu-aluminium?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets