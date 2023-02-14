Global Animal Imaging Market Outlook 2022-2031: Surge in Demand for Veterinary Services Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animal Imaging Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal imaging market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.78% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. Factors such has growing zoonotic disease followed by rapid urbanization & an increase in disposable incomes are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Additionally, growing number of pet owners, and also surge in demand for veterinary services is estimated to boost the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 3,600 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of about USD 1,900 Million in the year 2021.



The global animal imaging market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, and by animal type. By animal type, the market is segmented into small animal, and large animal. By the end of 2031, the small animal segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue.



On the basis of region, the global animal imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America, amongst the market in all other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 1,200 Million by the end of 2031. Moreover, in the year 2021, the market in this region generated a revenue of over 600 Million.



Companies Mentioned

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Esaotae SPA

Carestream Health Inc.

GE Healthcare

Virbac Group

Elanco Animal Health

Merck Animal Health

Heska Corporation

MXR Imaging Inc.

VCA Animal Hospitals

Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

SHIMA laboratories Co. Ltd.

Bayer AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

