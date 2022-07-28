Global Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Report 2022: Technologies and Services to Apply, Detect, and Prevent Corrosion Present Opportunities

Jul 28, 2022, 10:45 ET
This study assesses the current state and prospects of the global anticorrosion coatings market, considering its volume and revenues (provided at the manufacturer level) from 2018 to 2028.
The study segments the market by end-use industry (oil and gas, manufacturing, water and wastewater treatment, commercial architecture and infrastructure, and energy) and further analyzes each industry based on the formulation technology (solvent-borne, waterborne, or powder) and chemistry (such as epoxy, PU, polysiloxane, acrylic, and alkyd) of the anticorrosion coating.
The study excludes original equipment manufacturers and refinish coatings applied on exterior and structural components in transportation, such as passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, aircraft, ships, and boats. The regional coverage of the study includes four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.
Product development and commercialization in the anticorrosion coatings market require large capital investment, creating high entry barriers for companies in the higher-end protective coatings segment. Coatings manufacturers engage in product development activities based on changing market needs and governmental or industry-standard regulations.
By establishing long-term customer relationships, they become proactive and reactive to the various requirements of this market. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the anticorrosion coatings market and its key end-use industries.
However, economic recovery beginning in 2021 with the disbursement of various vaccines is anticipated to put the global anticorrosion coatings market on a growth trajectory during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028.
Key Issues Addressed
- At which stage of the market life cycle is the global anticorrosion coatings market experiencing?
- How will current regional market scenarios shape the demand for anticorrosion coatings in each end-use industry?
- What are the market's growth drivers during the forecast period?
- What growth opportunities can manufacturers of solvent-borne, waterborne, and powder coatings expect?
- What are the key formulation chemistry trends observed across major end-use industries?
- What is the market's competitive structure, and what direction will it go?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Anticorrosion Coatings Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by End-Use Industry
- Segmentation by Region
- Market Definitions
- Application Location by End-Use Industry
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry
- Volume Forecast by End-Use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Description
- Regulations
- Recent Market Developments
- Revenue Share
- Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oil and Gas
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Graphical Summary of Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Volume Forecast by Technology
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Technology
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Manufacturing
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Value Chain and Application Areas
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Graphical Summary of Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Volume Forecast by Technology
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Technology
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Graphical Summary of Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Volume Forecast by Technology
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Technology
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commercial Architecture and Infrastructure
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Graphical Summary of Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Volume Forecast by Technology
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Technology
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Energy
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Graphical Summary of Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Volume Forecast by Technology
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Technology
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Overview
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Coatings for Renewable Energy
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Coatings for Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Development of Hybrid and Waterborne Coatings
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Technologies and Services to Apply, Detect, and Prevent Corrosion
9. Next Steps
