Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market to 2026 - Growth of Textile Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Additive (Inorganic, Organic), Type (Commodity Plastics, Engineering Plastics, High-Performance Plastics), Application and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The antimicrobial plastics market is projected to reach USD 66.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.8% from USD 40.0 billion in 2021.

Commodity plastics is estimated to be the type of antimicrobial plastics market between 2021 and 2026.



The overall antimicrobial commodity plastics market accounted for the largest share, in terms of value and volume, in 2020. The higher demand for commodity plastics is primarily attributed to its relatively low cost of production and its increasing use in various applications, such as consumer goods, packaging, and medical and healthcare. Commodity plastics are the most common plastics used in different application areas, mainly due to their cost and properties suitable for applications. On the other hand, high-performance plastics find application in specific segments, where the certain functionalities of plastics are required to sustain in extreme conditions.



Medical & Healthcare is estimated to be the largest application of antimicrobial plastics market in 2020.



The medical & healthcare segment is estimated to be the largest application of the antimicrobial plastics market during the forecast period owing to the heightened demand for antimicrobial plastics driven by growing consumer awareness about personal hygiene and health-related issues. Due to COVID-19 at the beginning of 2020, the awareness among manufacturers and consumers for the usage of antimicrobial plastics has increased. This has resulted in more demand for these plastics in different applications industries, specifically the medical and healthcare industry.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest antimicrobial plastics market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Asia Pacific is the largest antimicrobial plastics market. The increasing population and rapid urbanization in key countries, such as China and India, contribute to the growth of the antimicrobial plastics market. The region is estimated to be the largest, owing to the emerging players in the region and burgeoning demand from industries such as packaging, consumer goods, and automotive. Although Asia Pacific is the largest market, mature and developed regions such as North America and Europe also account for a considerable share in the global antimicrobial plastics market. Factors such as awareness towards personal hygiene and stringent regulations drive the antimicrobial plastics market in North America and Europe.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Antimicrobial Plastics Market

4.2 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Application & Region

4.3 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Region

4.4 Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Type and Country

4.5 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Outbreak of Pandemic and Growing Awareness Pertaining to Antimicrobial Plastics

5.2.1.2 Expansion of Various End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 Government Regulations on Usage of Plastics in Certain Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth of Textile Industry

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Raw Materials

5.4.2 Antimicrobial Plastics Manufacturers

5.4.3 Distribution Network

5.4.4 End-Use Industry

5.4.5 Trade Data

5.4.6 Import Scenario of Antimicrobial Plastics

5.4.7 Export Scenario of Antimicrobial Plastics

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Global Regulatory Framework and Its Impact on Antimicrobial Plastics Market

5.6.1 Biocidal Products Regulations (Bpr)

5.6.2 Other Important Regulations

5.7 Antimicrobial Agents for Films and Sheets

5.7.1 Inorganic

5.8 Silver

5.9 Zinc

5.9.1 Organic

5.9.1.1 Isothiazolinone

5.9.1.2 Pyrithione

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.10.1 Introduction

5.10.2 Approach

5.10.3 Document Type

5.10.4 Insights

5.10.5 Legal Status of Patents

5.10.6 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.10.7 Top Applicants

5.11 Average Selling Prices of Antimicrobial Plastics

5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.13 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.14 Case Studies

5.14.1 Case Study on Antimicrobial Plastics Used in Packaging Industry

5.14.2 Case Study on Antimicrobial Plastics Used in Ceramic Tiles

5.15 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.15.1 Global Regulatory Framework and Its Impact on Antimicrobial Plastics Market

5.16 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.16.1 GDP Trends and Forecasts of Major Economies

5.17 Antimicrobial Plastics: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenario

5.17.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario

5.17.2 Optimistic Scenario

5.17.3 Pessimistic Scenario

5.17.4 Realistic Scenario

5.18 COVID-19 Impact

5.18.1 Introduction

5.18.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.18.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.18.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on Economy-Scenario Assessment



6 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Additive

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Inorganic

6.2.1 Silver

6.2.2 Zinc

6.2.3 Copper

6.3 Organic

6.3.1 Oxybisphenoxarsine (Obpa)

6.3.2 Triclosan



7 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commodity Plastics

7.2.1 Polyethylene (Pe)

7.2.1.1 Growing Building & Construction Sector in Asia-Pacific

7.2.2 Polypropylene (Pp)

7.2.2.1 Growing Use in Packaging and Automotive Sector

7.2.3 Polystyrene (Ps)

7.2.3.1 Growing Consumer Goods Sector

7.2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)

7.2.4.1 Economic Growth in Asia-Pacific Region to Increase Demand for Pvc

7.2.5 Polymethyl-Methacrylate (Pmma)

7.2.5.1 Electronics, Automotive, and Construction Industries Support Pmma Market in Asia-Pacific

7.2.6 Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet)

7.2.6.1 Expanding Manufacturing Sector in Asia-Pacific Region Drives Demand for Pet

7.2.7 Polyurethane (Pur)

7.2.7.1 Growing Population in Asia-Pacific Fuels Need for Pur

7.3 Engineering Plastics

7.3.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs)

7.3.1.1 Technological Advancements in Electronic Industry Drives Market

7.3.2 Polycarbonate (Pc)

7.3.2.1 Favorable Characteristics of Pc Are Increasing Demand

7.3.3 Polyamide (Pa)

7.3.3.1 Growing Demand from Asia-Pacific Drives Pa Market

7.3.4 Polyoxymethylene (Pom)

7.3.4.1 Superior Properties of Pom Increase Its Usage

7.3.5 Others

7.4 High Performance Plastics

7.4.1 Medical & Healthcare and Automotive Applications to Influence Market Growth



8 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Packaging

8.2.1 Growing Awareness About Health and Hygiene is Expected to Drive Market

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Anticipated Rise in Automotive Production in Asia-Pacific Will Fuel Demand

8.4 Consumer Goods

8.4.1 Growing Population and Rapid Urbanization in Asia-Pacific Are Driving Antimicrobial Plastics Market in this Segment

8.5 Medical & Healthcare

8.5.1 Increasing Consumer Awareness About Personal Hygiene and Quality of Medical Equipment Are Boosting Demand

8.6 Building & Construction

8.6.1 Increasing Investment in Asia-Pacific's Construction Industry is Increasing Demand

8.7 Others



9 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players

10.3.2 Market Share of Key Players, 2020

10.3.2.1 Dupont De Nemours Inc

10.3.2.2 Basf Se

10.3.2.3 Microban International Ltd.

10.3.2.4 Sanitized Ag

10.3.3 Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players, 2016-2020

10.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.6 Start-Up/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Quadrant

10.6.1 Responsive Companies

10.6.2 Starting Blocks

10.7 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.7.1 New Product Launch

10.7.2 Deals

10.7.3 Other Developments



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

11.1.1 Dupont De Nemours Inc.

11.1.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.1.3 Dupont De Nemours Inc.: Recent Developments

11.1.1.3.1 Dupont De Nemours Inc.: New Product Launches

11.1.1.3.2 Dupont De Nemours Inc.: Deals

11.1.1.4 Analyst's View

11.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

11.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.1.2 Basf Se

11.1.2.1 Business Overview

11.1.2.2 Products Offered

11.1.2.3 Analyst's View

11.1.2.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

11.1.2.3.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.1.2.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.1.3 Microban International

11.1.3.1 Business Overview

11.1.3.2 Products Offered

11.1.3.3 Microban International: Recent Developments

11.1.3.3.1 Microban International: New Product Launches

11.1.3.3.2 Microban International: Deals

11.1.3.3.3 Microban International: Other Developments

11.1.3.4 Analyst's View

11.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

11.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.1.4 Sanitized Ag

11.1.4.1 Business Overview

11.1.4.2 Products Offered

11.1.4.3 Sanitized Ag: Recent Developments

11.1.4.3.1 Sanitized Ag: New Product Launches

11.1.4.3.2 Sanitized Ag: Deals

11.1.5 Biocote Limited

11.1.5.1 Business Overview

11.1.5.2 Products Offered

11.1.5.3 Biocote Limited: Recent Developments

11.1.5.3.1 Biocote Limited: Deals

11.1.6 Avient Corporation

11.1.6.1 Business Overview

11.1.6.2 Products Offered

11.1.6.3 Avient Corporation: Recent Developments

11.1.6.3.1 Avient Corporation: New Product Launches

11.1.6.3.2 Avient Corporation: Deals

11.1.6.4 Analyst's View

11.1.6.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

11.1.6.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.1.6.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.1.7 King Plastic Corporation

11.1.7.1 Business Overview

11.1.7.2 Products Offered

11.1.7.3 King Plastic Corporation: Recent Developments

11.1.7.3.1 King Plastic Corporation: New Product Launches

11.1.8 Milliken Chemical

11.1.8.1 Business Overview

11.1.8.2 Products Offered

11.1.9 Parx Plastic N.V

11.1.9.1 Business Overview

11.1.9.2 Parx Plastic N.V: Company Overview

11.1.9.3 Products Offered

11.1.9.4 Recent Developments

11.1.9.4.1 Other Developments

11.1.9.5 Analyst's View

11.1.9.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

11.1.9.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.1.9.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.2 Other Key Market Players

11.2.1 Americhem Inc.

11.2.2 Teknor Apex Company

11.2.3 Addmaster Limited

11.2.4 Sciessent LLC

11.2.5 Valtris Specialty Chemicals

11.2.6 Biosafe Inc.

11.2.7 Doeflex Vitapol

11.2.8 Polychem Alloy Inc.

11.2.9 American Polyfilm Inc.

11.2.10 Rtp Company

11.2.11 Highland Plastics Inc.

11.2.12 Porex Technologies

11.2.13 Chroma Color Corporation

11.2.14 Bayer Ag

11.2.15 Celanese Corporation

11.2.16 Steritouch Ltd



12 Adjacent & Related Markets



13 Appendix

