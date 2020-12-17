Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Report 2020-2030 with COVID-19 Growth and Change Impact Insights

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma Ltd., Gene Signal, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Marina Biosciences, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A, Acuitas Therapeutics and Antisense Therapeutics Ltd.



The global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market is expected to decline from $1.14 billion in 2019 to $1.11 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.89%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $1.44 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.23%.



The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market consists of sales of antisense & RNAi therapeutics products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop antisense & RNAi therapeutics to treat various diseases. RNA interference (RNAi)-based and RNA-based antisense oligonucleotide therapies are advanced methods used for the treatment of various respiratory diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. In addition to this, antisense & RNAi therapeutics finds its application in curing cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders.



North America was the largest region in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented by technology into RNA interference; antisense RNA. It is also segmented by route of administration into pulmonary delivery; intravenous injections; intra-dermal injections; intraperitoneal injections; topical delivery; other delivery methods and by indication into oncology; cardiovascular diseases (CVDs); respiratory disorders; neurological disorders; infectious diseases; other.



In November 2019, Novartis International AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company acquired The Medicines Company, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, for $9.7 million. With the acquisition of The Medicines Company, Novartis International AG plans to enter RNA therapeutics by acquiring its last stage RNA interference drug designed for protection against cardiovascular diseases in twice-yearly shorts. The drug has met the primary endpoint in the three phases of clinical trials and is approved for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the USA in 2019 and the EU in early 2020. The Medicines Company is a US-based company focused on the development of RNA drug inclisiran that is used in the treatment of renal impairment and cardiovascular diseases.



The high cost of RNA interference-based drugs is expected to act as a major restraint for the growth of the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market in the future. For instance, according to Future Medicine, the price of Onpattro is approximately $450,000 per year. Onpattro (patisaran) is the RNA interference-based drug used for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults. Stringent regulations, long product approval process, high development cost, and a comparably small number of patients are few factors leading to the high cost of RNA interference drugs, which is expected to hinder the antisense & RNAi therapeutics' market growth in upcoming years.



Major companies operating in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market are undertaking strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships for product innovation to sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, and in or out-licensing deals. This trend has been increasing over recent years.



For instance, in August 2020, Blackstone Life Sciences, a global investment company, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an RNAi therapeutics company, announced the closing of a $2 billion strategic financing collaboration to accelerate the advancement and development of RNAi therapeutics. Under the agreement, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will receive $150 million from Blackstone Life Sciences for the development of vutrisiran and ALN-AGT, Alnylam's cardiometabolic disease programs. In 2018, Biogen and Ionis announced a collaboration to develop antisense drug candidates for neurological diseases. This collaboration utilizes Biogen's expertise in neuroscience research and drug development and Ionis' knowledge in RNA targeted therapies with the goal of developing a broad pipeline of investigational therapies. The two companies signed an agreement for 10 years.



The rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases is projected to contribute to the demand for the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market. Gene suppression approaches including RNA interference and antisense oligonucleotides are used for the treatment of various neurodegenerative conditions by repairing mutant genes. According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease is the most common neurodegenerative diseases affecting millions of people globally.



In the USA, an estimated 930,000 people are expected to have Parkinson's disease by the end of 2020. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases are a major concern and dominated the WHO's list of 2019 health threats ranging from various climate change issues to inadequate healthcare facilities. Hence, the growing prevalence of several neurodegenerative diseases and infectious diseases is expected to drive the growth of the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market.



