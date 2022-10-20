Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market Report 2022: A $33.78 Billion Industry by 2027 - Growing Use of Application Integrated Circuits in IT & Telecommunication

Oct 20, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market (2022-2027) by Design, End Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market is estimated to be USD 24.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 33.78 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.
Some of the companies covered in this report are Infineon Technologies, Intel, LG Electronics, OmniVision Technologies, Samsung electronics, etc.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
- Infineon Technologies
- Intel
- LG Electronics
- OmniVision Technologies
- Samsung electronics
- Seiko Epson
- Socionext America
- STMicroelectronics
- Tekmos
- Microchip Technology
- Onsemi
- Maxim Integrated Products
- Cypress Semiconductor
- ABLIC
- Renesas Electronics
- ROHM Semiconductor
- Adesto Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand in Consumer Electronics such as Smartphones, Smartwatches, and Tablets
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Microelectronics in Several Applications
4.1.3 Expanding Consumer Electronics and Telecommunication Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Manufacturing and Designing Cost
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Use of Application Integrated Circuits in the IT & Telecommunication
4.3.2 Surging Technological Advancements and Expanding Consumer Electronics and Telecommunication Industry
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 High Customization Cost with Uncertain Nature of Innovation
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market, By Design
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Programmable
6.3 Full Custom
6.4 Semi Custom
7 Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market, By End Users
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Consumer Electronics
7.3 Automotive
7.4 Telecommunication
7.5 Healthcare
