Global appoints Sharon Dastur as Senior Programming and Content Advisor

Sharon's career spans over 20 years of music and entertainment industry expertise, including SVP of Programming for the World Famous Z100 New York, iHeartRadio, and most recently, SVP of Promotion at Republic Records. She is a forward-thinking and strategic industry pioneer with a passion for music and storytelling through music. Sharon has transformed brands, created popular culture and has helped guide the careers of some of the biggest artists in the world.

Sharon has won accolades across the entertainment industry including the prestigious annual Billboard Women in Music list, TJ Martell Women of Influence, ELLE Magazine's Women in Music Power List, Women in Music: The 50 Most Powerful Executives in the Industry, and many more. Sharon was also co-creator and Executive Producer of the annual Z100 Jingle Ball concert featuring the biggest artists of the year on one stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Ashley Tabor-King, Global's Founder & Executive President, said "I've known Sharon and been a fan of her work for many years whilst she ran Z100 in New York. She's a world class programmer and brand and event creator. I'm enormously excited to be working with her, as are James Rea and the programming team at Global. Welcome Sharon!"

Sharon Dastur added: "For years, I've always admired Global's innovation, creativity, and elevation of the Global brands through smart programming, top-notch talent, and first-class events. I am absolutely thrilled to be working alongside this brilliant group of Ashley, James, and the entire Global programming team."

About Global:

Global is one of the world's leading Media & Entertainment groups.

Europe's largest radio company, Global is home to respected, national market leading media brands broadcasting across the UK on DAB & FM and around the world on Global Player, including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, LBC News, Global's Newsroom, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold. Global Player allows listeners to enjoy all of Global's radio brands, award-winning podcasts, and expertly curated playlists, in one place in app, on web and on smart speakers.

Global is also one of the leading Outdoor companies in both the UK & Europe, with over 235,000 sites reaching 95% of the UK population. Global's extensive and diverse outdoor portfolio encompasses Transport for London's Underground network, almost all major UK airports including Gatwick, the UK's largest portfolio of roadside posters and premium digital screens in prime locations, as well as the UK's largest network of buses including all major cities.

On-air, on Global Player and with our outdoor platforms combined, Global reaches 51 million individuals across the UK every week, including 25 million on the radio alone.

Global created and operates DAX (Digital Ad Exchange), the market leader in digital audio advertising and a pioneering platform in programmatic outdoor advertising.

The company headquarters is in London's iconic Leicester Square. Ashley Tabor-King OBE is Founder & Executive President, Stephen Miron is Group CEO, Lord Allen is Chairman and James Rea is Director of Broadcasting. Ashley Tabor-King created Global in 2007.

