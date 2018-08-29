Global Aquaculture And Fisheries Market Outlook 2017-2026: Economic Impact and Risk to Wild Stocks is Hampering the Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aquaculture And Fisheries - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aquaculture and Fisheries market accounted for $ 160.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $328.53 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Factors such as rise in consumer awareness of health benefits of fish are favoring the market growth. In addition, the market demand is expected to be further fuelled by the lack of naturally available varieties owing to extensive fishing. In addition to this, Rice-fish culture probably acts as key growth opportunity for the market. However, Economic Impact and Risk to Wild Stocks is hampering the market growth.

On the basis of Species, Carps capturing and culturing is termed as shell fishery and its demand for carps is expected to rise as it is one of the prime cultivated fish due to its high compatibility with non-ideal environmental conditions and its extensive use in fish farming.

Moreover, Mollusks development has been rapidly increasing to intensive mariculture during the past decade due to the carrying capacity of some areas and contribution to deteriorate of the culture environment and Owing to health benefits resulting in high consumption. By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to surpass other regions market during the forecast period due t- China's economic development and performance, including the introduction of policies in favour of aquaculture products.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:







1 Executive Summary







2 Preface



2.1 Abstract



2.2 Stake Holders



2.3 Research Scope



2.4 Research Methodology



2.5 Research Sources







3 Market Trend Analysis



3.1 Introduction



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Restraints



3.4 Opportunities



3.5 Threats



3.6 Emerging Markets



3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario







4 Porters Five Force Analysis



4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers



4.2 Bargaining power of buyers



4.3 Threat of substitutes



4.4 Threat of new entrants



4.5 Competitive rivalry







5 Global Aquaculture and Fisheries Market, By Type



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Food Fish Species



5.3 Bait Species



5.4 Ornamental Species



5.5 Fee Fishing



5.6 Aquarium Aquaculture



5.7 Lake Stock Aquaculture



5.8 Cage Culture



5.9 Seine Nets



5.10 Trapping Nets



5.11 Pair Trawls







6 Global Aquaculture and Fisheries Market, By Species



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Carps



6.3 Mollusks



6.4 Crustaceans



6.5 Diadromous



6.6 Mackerel



6.7 Milkfish



6.8 Salmon



6.9 Sea Bass



6.10 Trout



6.11 Sea Bream



6.12 Other species







7 Global Aquaculture and Fisheries Market, By Geography



7.1 Introduction



7.2 North America



7.2.1 US



7.2.2 Canada



7.2.3 Mexico



7.3 Europe



7.3.1 Germany



7.3.2 UK



7.3.3 Italy



7.3.4 France



7.3.5 Spain



7.3.6 Rest of Europe



7.4 Asia Pacific



7.4.1 Japan



7.4.2 China



7.4.3 India



7.4.4 Australia



7.4.5 New Zealand



7.4.6 South Korea



7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific



7.5 South America



7.5.1 Argentina



7.5.2 Brazil



7.5.3 Chile



7.5.4 Rest of South America



7.6 Middle East & Africa



7.6.1 Saudi Arabia



7.6.2 UAE



7.6.3 Qatar



7.6.4 South Africa



7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa







8 Key Developments



8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers



8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures



8.3 Product Launch & Expansions



8.4 Other Activities







9 Company Profiling



9.1 Unima Group



9.2 Taylor Shellfish, Inc



9.3 Tassal group Ltd.



9.4 Sea Watch International Ltd.



9.5 Royal Greenland A/S



9.6 Nireus Aquaculture S.A.



9.7 Marine Harvest



9.8 Farmocean International A.B.



9.9 Cooke Aquaculture



9.10 Cermaq ASA



9.11 Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc.



9.12 Aquacare Environment, Inc.



9.13 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.



9.14 American Abalone Farms



9.15 Eastern Fish Co.



9.16 Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd.



9.17 Stolt Sea Farm



9.18 Selonda Aqauculture S.A.



9.19 Marine Harvest ASA



9.20 Promarisco







