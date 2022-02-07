Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market (2021 to 2031) - by Product, Test Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market 2021-2031 by Product (Assay Kits & Consumables, Analyzers & Instruments), Test Type, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market will reach $10.81 billion by 2031, growing by 8.1% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, the strong investment in research and development activities, the rise in technological advancements, increasing patient awareness and healthcare expenditure, and favorable government policies.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global autoimmune disease diagnostics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global autoimmune disease diagnostics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Test Type, Disease Type, Gender, Age, End User, and Region.



Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Assay Kits & Consumables

Analyzers & Instruments

Based on Test Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Autoantibodies and Immunologic Tests

Antinuclear Antibody Tests

Anti-cyclic Citrullinated Peptide

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Rheumatoid Factor

Thyroid Antibody Tests

Other Autoantibodies and Immunologic Tests

Inflammatory Marker Tests

C-Reactive Protein (CRP)

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR)

Other Inflammatory Marker Tests

Routine Laboratory Tests

Urinalysis

Complete Blood Count (CBC) Tests

Other Routine Laboratory Tests

Other Test Types

Based on Disease Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Systemic Autoimmune Disease

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Psoriasis/Psoriatic Arthritis

Other Systemic Autoimmune Diseases

Localized Autoimmune Disease

Thyroiditis

Multiple Sclerosis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Type 1 Diabetes

Other Localized Autoimmune Diseases

Based on Gender, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Female Patients

Male Patients

Based on Age, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

<_4__li>

44 - 64

> 64

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Labs

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Disease Type, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Assay Kits & Consumables

3.3 Analyzers & Instruments



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Test Type

4.1 Market Overview by Test Type

4.2 Autoantibodies and Immunologic Tests

4.2.1 Antinuclear Antibody Tests

4.2.2 Anti-cyclic Citrullinated Peptide

4.2.3 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

4.2.4 Rheumatoid Factor

4.2.5 Thyroid Antibody Tests

4.2.6 Other Autoantibodies and Immunologic Tests

4.3 Inflammatory Marker Tests

4.3.1 C-Reactive Protein (CRP)

4.3.2 Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR)

4.3.3 Other Inflammatory Marker Tests

4.4 Routine Laboratory Tests

4.4.1 Urinalysis

4.4.2 Complete Blood Count (CBC) Tests

4.4.3 Other Routine Laboratory Tests

4.5 Other Test Types



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Disease Type

5.1 Market Overview by Disease Type

5.2 Systemic Autoimmune Disease

5.2.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis

5.2.2 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

5.2.3 Psoriasis/Psoriatic Arthritis

5.2.4 Other Systemic Autoimmune Diseases

5.3 Localized Autoimmune Disease

5.3.1 Thyroiditis

5.3.2 Multiple Sclerosis

5.3.3 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

5.3.4 Type 1 Diabetes

5.3.5 Other Localized Autoimmune Diseases



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Gender

6.1 Market Overview by Gender

6.2 Female Patients

6.3 Male Patients



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Age

7.1 Market Overview by Age

7.2 <_4_br />7.3 44 - 64

7.4 > 64



8 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

8.1 Market Overview by End User

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Clinics

8.4 Diagnostic Labs

8.5 Other End Users



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Biomerieux SA

Bio-rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd.

Hemagen Diagnostics Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc. (Euroimmun AG)

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Siemens Healthineers Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trinity Biotech PLC

Werfen Company (Inova Diagnostics Inc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0fozp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets