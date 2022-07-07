Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Rad Laboratories & Others

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market (By Disease, Test Types, Region), Impact of COVID-19, Key Company Profiles, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market was valued around US$ 14 Billion in 2021. The tests used to diagnose the autoimmune disease include auto antibody test, antinuclear antibody test, complete blood count, C-reactive protein, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate.

Rising prevalence of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, and presence of favorable government regulations will render significant impact on the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth.





By Disease - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

On the basis of disease, Localized autoimmune disease segment accounted for largest market share in 2021.

Multiple sclerosis held highest share of the global localized autoimmune disease diagnostics market, followed by Inflammatory bowel disease segment.

Type 1 Diabetes captured third highest share of the global localized autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2021.

Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics segment will witness robust growth during the forecast timeframe.

Rheumatoid Arthritis captured over 50% share of the global systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2021, followed by Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

By Tests Type - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

On the basis of test types, Autoantibody Test captured highest share of the overall autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

The antinuclear antibodies (ANA) test captured second highest share of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

The complete blood count (CBC) is one of the most commonly ordered blood tests.

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Tests captured around 8% - 10% share of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market followed by C -reactive protein test.

Urinalysis Tests and Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

By Region - Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

North America dominates the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

Europe is the second largest region for autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

It is estimated that the prevalence rate of multiple sclerosis in Europe is 83 out of 100,000.

Asia-Pacific autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America autoimmune disease diagnostics market is driven by the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases and growing demand for better and accurate diagnostic procedures.

The report titled "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market (By Disease, Test Types, Region), Impact of COVID-19, Key Company Profiles, Recent Developments - Global Forecast to 2028" provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market.



By Disease - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast



Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Systemic Lupus

Erythematosus

Others

Systemic Autoimmune Disease

Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Type 1 Diabetes

Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

Others

Localized Autoimmune Disease

By Test Type - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

Autoantibody Tests

Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Tests

Complete Blood Count Tests

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Tests

C- Reactive Protein (CRP) Tests

Urinalysis Tests

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests

Other Tests

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market



3. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2011 - 2028)



4. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast (2011 - 2028)

4.1 By Disease - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast

4.2 By Disease - Global Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast

4.3 By Disease - Global Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast

4.4 By Test Type - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast

4.5 By Region - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast



5. By Disease - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2011 - 2028)

5.1 Global Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

5.2 Global Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast



6. By Test Type - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2011 - 2028)

6.1 Autoantibody Tests Market and Forecast

6.2 Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Tests Market and Forecast

6.3 Complete Blood Count Tests Market and Forecast

6.4 Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Tests Market and Forecast

6.5 C- Reactive Protein (CRP) Tests Market and Forecast

6.6 Urinalysis Tests Market and Forecast

6.7 Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests Market and Forecast

6.8 Other Test Market and Forecast



7. By Region - Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2011 - 2028)



8. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market - Company Profiles



9. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market - Recent Developments



10. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market - Growth Drivers

10.1 Rising Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases

10.2 Growing Healthcare Expenditure to Promote the Growth of Market

10.3 Growing Demand for Better and Accurate Diagnostic Procedures



11. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market - Challenges

11.1 Industry Challenges by Product Differentiation

11.2 Shortcoming of Professional Operatives to Dampen the Growth of the Market



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics

bioMerieux SA

EUROIMMUN AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics

