Global Automated Active Testing Report, 2020 - Current Approaches Unsuitable for NFV & SDN Networks; Overview of Top CSP Use Cases

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Automated Active Testing Supports CSPs' Network Automation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Network automation reduces operational costs and allows communications service providers (CSPs) to achieve service agility in virtual and cloud-native networks.

Automated active testing presents an early opportunity for CSPs to automate a plethora of service assurance processes, and provides high-quality, real-time network performance and service quality insights that can be used to perform automated root-cause analysis and drive automated actions.



This report provides:

An explanation of why current approaches to active testing are unsuitable for the NFV and SDN networks

A discussion on what CSPs and vendors should do to make active testing fit for purpose

An overview of the top CSP use cases enabled by active testing automation

An illustration of how active testing automation enables network automation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l19i4r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

