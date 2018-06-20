Global Automatic Data Capture Market 2018-2025 - Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.0%, to Account for US$ 22.02 Bn in 2025

Global ADC market accounted for US$ 13.84 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 22.02 Bn in 2025.

Currently, the vendors operating in the automated data capture industry face immense competition in both scanner hardware as well as barcode printer market. This has resulted in vendors to adopt non-traditional approaches for maintaining and increasing their market share along with generating higher share value.

Recently, emerging and existing market players have introduced several initiatives regarding distribution channel for the enhancement of their client base and to attract new customers. Some of these initiatives include venture funds and extensive ISV partner programs for instance, recently, Honeywell introduced Honeywell Ventures' US$ 100 Mn fund. Further, Zebra Technologies extended its Zebra Ventures through Enterprise Asset Intelligence (EAI).



The global market for ADC exhibit mediocre growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth includes need for a cost effective and error-free solution for data entry purposes, booming e-commerce industry in APAC region, and increasing usage of RFID tools in the healthcare sector. However, performance concerns of software on account of third party outsourcing and complications pertaining to the end-user requirements and fluctuations in the software pricing are the factors hindering the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study



2 Key Takeaways

2.1 Barcode Technology To Grow At A High Pace

2.2 Adoptions Of ADC Tools By The Retail Sector To Drive The Market

2.3 Hardware Segment Of ADC In European Region To Account For The Major Share Of The Total Market



3 Automatic Data Capture Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Automatic Data Capture Market - By Component

3.2.2 Global Automatic Data Capture Market - By Technology

3.2.3 Global Automatic Data Capture Market - By End-User

3.2.4 Global Automatic Data Capture Market - By Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis



4 Automatic Data Capture Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Need For A Cost Effective And Error-Free Solution For Data Entry Purposes

4.1.2 Booming E-Commerce Industry

4.1.3 Increasing Usage Of RFID Tools In The Healthcare Sector

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Complications Pertaining To The End-User Requirements And Fluctuations In The Software Pricing

4.2.2 Performance Concerns Of Software On Account Of Third Party Outsourcing

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Introduction Of IOT And Industry 4.0

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Convergence Of Wearable Devices With Artificial Intelligence

4.4.2 Increased Pharmaceutical Regulations

4.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



5 Automatic Data Capture Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Automatic Data Capture Market - Global Market Overview

5.2 Automatic Data Capture Market - Global Market And Forecast To 2025



6 Automatic Data Capture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 - Component

6.1 Overview

6.2 Component Market Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Hardware

6.4 Software

6.5 Service



7 Automatic Data Capture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 - Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Technology Market Forecasts And Analysis

7.3 Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

7.4 Barcode Recognition (BCR)

7.5 RFID

7.6 Others



8 Automatic Data Capture Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 - End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 End-User Market Forecasts And Analysis

8.3 Retail

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Transportation & Logistics

8.6 Education & It

8.7 Healthcare

8.8 Others



9 Global Automatic Data Capture - Geographical Analysis



10 Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 New Development

10.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning



12 Global Automatic Data Capture Market- Key Company Profiles



Bluebird, Inc.

CIPHERLAB Co., Ltd.

Denso Wave Inc.

Eutronix S.A.

Ingram Micro Inc.(HNA Group)

SATO Holdings Corporation

ScanSource, Inc.

SICK AG

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A

Toshiba International Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Microscan Systems, Inc. (Omron Corporation)

