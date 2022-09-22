Global Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market Report 2022: Increasing Safety Regulations Driving Adoption

Sep 22, 2022, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market By Type, By Propulsion, By Region, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automatic transmission motorcycle market is anticipated to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the growing popularity of autonomous technology among consumers and the advantages offered by two-wheelers such as cost-effectiveness, easy maneuverability, and navigation through dense traffic are driving the demand for the global automatic transmission motorcycle market.
Consumers are becoming more aware of the advancements in technology. The bike manufacturers are launching several motorbike models, including touring, sports, and cruiser bikes. Market players are working to incorporate cutting-edge technology into motorcycles, such as artificial intelligence, wireless connectivity, and Internet of Things technology. The motorcycle with an automatic transmission is simple to ride and will stop more quickly due to the availability of an automatic downshift.
When operating automatic transmission motorcycles, the rider can concentrate on the road because they are precise and the rider does not need to change gears manually. With strict safety regulations and the implementation of traffic laws to increase safety, the demand for the global automatic transmission motorcycle market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
Report Scope:
In this report, global automatic transmission motorcycle market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market, By Propulsion:
- ICE
- Electric
Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market, By Type:
- Standard
- Cruiser
- Sports
Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- South Korea
- Europe & CIS
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Italy
- Belgium
- Russia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market Outlook
7. North America Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market Outlook
9. Europe & CIS Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market Outlook
10. South America Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends and Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Energica Motor Company
- MV AGUSTA Motor S.p.A
- Honda Motor Company, Ltd.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc.
- Piaggio & Co. SpA (Aprilia)
- Zero Motorcycles Inc.
- Evoke Electric Motorcycles Ltd.
- KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bxoch
