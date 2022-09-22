Global Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market Report 2022: Increasing Safety Regulations Driving Adoption

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market By Type, By Propulsion, By Region, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automatic transmission motorcycle market is anticipated to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the growing popularity of autonomous technology among consumers and the advantages offered by two-wheelers such as cost-effectiveness, easy maneuverability, and navigation through dense traffic are driving the demand for the global automatic transmission motorcycle market.

Consumers are becoming more aware of the advancements in technology. The bike manufacturers are launching several motorbike models, including touring, sports, and cruiser bikes. Market players are working to incorporate cutting-edge technology into motorcycles, such as artificial intelligence, wireless connectivity, and Internet of Things technology. The motorcycle with an automatic transmission is simple to ride and will stop more quickly due to the availability of an automatic downshift.

When operating automatic transmission motorcycles, the rider can concentrate on the road because they are precise and the rider does not need to change gears manually. With strict safety regulations and the implementation of traffic laws to increase safety, the demand for the global automatic transmission motorcycle market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Key Target Audience:

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global automatic transmission motorcycle market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market, By Propulsion:

ICE

Electric

Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market, By Type:

Standard

Cruiser

Sports

Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market Outlook



7. North America Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market Outlook



9. Europe & CIS Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market Outlook



10. South America Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Energica Motor Company

MV AGUSTA Motor S.p.A

Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Piaggio & Co. SpA (Aprilia)

Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Evoke Electric Motorcycles Ltd.

KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bxoch

