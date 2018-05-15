Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 20.84%

The global automotive ADAS sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 20.84% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of CMOS image sensors in camera-based ADAS. Lately, OEMs have shifted their focus toward CMOS sensors in camera modules. The sensor comprises noise-correction technologies, charge-to-voltage conversion technologies, digitized circuits, and amplifiers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is progression toward autonomous vehicles. Major OEMs and tier 1 players are working on developing automated driving and this is influencing the incorporation of ADAS sensors in vehicles. Manufacturers are taking aggressive steps to achieve level 3 and level 4 vehicle automation standards.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high costs associated with ADAS technologies. High cost associated with the procurement and maintenance of ADAS technologies and systems have limited their incorporation in luxury vehicles.

Key vendors

Continental

FLIR Systems

HELLA

Leddartech

ON Semiconductor

Robert Bosch

Samsung Electronics



Siemens

Sony

Texas instruments

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Radar sensors

Image sensors

Ultrasonic sensors



Infrared sensors

LiDAR sensors



Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

System-on-chip (SoC) in automotive radar sensors market

Use of LiDAR in road asset management

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



