Global Automotive Aftermarket Report 2021: A USD 529.25 Billion Market by 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Aftermarket Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Replacement Parts (Tire, Battery, Brake parts, Filters), by Distribution Channel, by Service Channel, by Certification, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive aftermarket is expected to reach USD 529.25 billion by 2028. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. Digitalization of automotive repair & component sales complemented by advanced technology incorporations in the automobile aftermarket component manufacturing is expected to boost the market growth. The surging reception of semi-autonomous, electric vehicles, and hybrid and autonomous cars in the years to come is further expected to bolster the demand for new components.



Furthermore, the increasing vehicle penetration is driven by the overall improvement of lifestyle in developing countries, such as India and Brazil, and is expected to drive the growth of the automobile industry in these regions. Similar surges in the automotive manufacturing sector across various regions along with the increasingly stringent emissions norms are expected to drive the growth of the aftermarket component sales over the forecast period. Third-party services and technology offer new and profitable revenue streams, to leverage all these opportunities. Also, the industry requires investment in product development, supply chain, organizational design, and pricing model to create a great surge in demand.



To support the initiatives for leveraging the market foothold, the manufacturers in developing countries are adopting various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period, owing to its developing living standards and high vehicle production. It is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing market in automobile production. With the growing penetration and acceptance of gas and hybrid electric cars, specialized repair centers dedicated to the repair of particular vehicles are expected to increase. The global aftermarket is expected to witness tremendous growth due to an upsurge in the number of vehicle collisions along with the inclination of owners toward the repair of their automobiles.



Automotive Aftermarket Report Highlights

The market is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of lightweight vehicles coupled with the increasing age of the light vehicle fleet

While technological advancement erupted the challenges and disruption for the manufacturing industry, it has also brought opportunities and real growth

Innovative business models and solutions provided by the manufacturers and growing investment in the same are expected to create sustainable growth opportunities for the market

North America has a higher technology adoption rate, which is anticipated to result in faster and higher adoption of hybrid electric automobiles in the region as compared to the other geographies

has a higher technology adoption rate, which is anticipated to result in faster and higher adoption of hybrid electric automobiles in the region as compared to the other geographies The global aftermarket is anticipated to witness a phase change attributable to the growing proportion of specialized automotive collision repair centers that are dedicated to serving specific vehicles such as alternate fuel-powered vehicles

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Automotive Aftermarket Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Automotive Aftermarket Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Automotive aftermarket - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Advanced technology usage in auto parts fabrication

3.4.1.2 Surge in consumer and passenger automobile production

3.4.1.3 Digitalization of automotive repair & maintenance services

3.4.1.4 Increasing stringency of emission & fuel efficiency regulations and engine downsizing

3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1 Counterfeiting of auto components

3.4.2.2 Growing demand for electric vehicles

3.5 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 Global Automotive Aftermarket - Key Company Analysis, 2020

3.8 Automotive Aftermarket - PESTEL Analysis

3.9 Distribution Channel Analysis, 2020



Chapter 4 Automotive Aftermarket: Replacement Part Estimates and Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Automotive Aftermarket: Distribution Channel Estimates and Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Automotive Aftermarket: Service Channel Estimates and Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Automotive Aftermarket: Certification Estimates and Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Automotive Aftermarket: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

3M

Continental AG

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF TRW)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/foff8d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

