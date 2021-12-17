Global Automotive ECU Markets Report 2021-2027: Investment Areas that Existing & New Market Players Should Consider

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive ECU Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global automotive ECU market to grow with a CAGR of 6.50% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The report on the global automotive ECU market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on automotive ECU market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on automotive ECU market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive ECU market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive ECU market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Company Profiles

Pektron Group Limited

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Lear Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Automotive ECU Market Highlights

2.2. Automotive ECU Market Projection

2.3. Automotive ECU Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Automotive ECU Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Automotive ECU Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by ECU Capacity

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Automotive ECU Market



4. Automotive ECU Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Automotive ECU Market by ECU Capacity

5.1. 16-bit ECU

5.2. 32-bit ECU

5.3. 64-bit ECU



6. Global Automotive ECU Market by Application

6.1. ADAS & Safety System

6.2. Body Control & Comfort System

6.3. Infotainment & Communication System

6.4. Powertrain System



7. Global Automotive ECU Market by Vehicle

7.1. Passenger Car

7.2. Commercial Vehicle



8. Global Automotive ECU Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Automotive ECU Market by ECU Capacity

8.1.2. North America Automotive ECU Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Automotive ECU Market by Vehicle

8.1.4. North America Automotive ECU Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive ECU Market

9.2. Companies Profiled



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5l6pqs

