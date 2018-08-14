Global Automotive Financing Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Ally Financial, Daimler, Ford Motor Credit, Toyota Financial Services & Volkswagen Financial Services
The "Global Automotive Financing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Financing Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.21% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Financing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the rise in the demand for EVs. EVs are a type of motor vehicles that can be recharged from an external source of electricity such as electricity stored in the rechargeable battery packs, drives, or wall sockets. As these vehicles work on electricity, they help in reducing air pollution.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in cab service financing. The growing demand for cab services is encouraging several tech-based platforms to offer cab services worldwide. Some cab service providers are creating a financing program that offers flexible leases, weekly rentals, and discounts for the purchase of new cars to potential drivers.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the growing use of public transport due to increase in air pollution. Increasing pollution levels are compelling governments to invest in alternative sources of fuel and reduce the dependence on petroleum-based fuels for public transportation.
Key vendors
- Ally Financial
- Daimler
- Ford Motor Credit
- Toyota Financial Services
- Volkswagen Financial Services
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Used vehicle
- New vehicle
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF VEHICLE
- Comparison by type of vehicle
- Passenger vehicle
- Commercial vehicle
- Market opportunity by type of vehicle
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing investment in autonomous vehicles
- Rise in the demand for EVs
- Integration of blockchain with auto financing
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
