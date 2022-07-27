Global Automotive Outlook Report 2022: With 700 Models on Sale in 2022, 800v Architecture and Module-less Batteries will Make their Entry into the Market

DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rebounding from the pandemic-related disruptions of 2020, the global automotive industry registered a healthy 5.3% increase in sales, with 81 million in unit sales in 2021. Toyota led global OEM sales, recording a growth rate of 13.9%, selling 9.9 million units.



Despite the positive recovery trends in the global economy and vehicle sales, the Russo-Ukrainian conflict has disrupted the automotive supply chain, raising the cost of auto components and raw materials from sanctions on Russia.



This Growth Outlook study does a deep dive into regional sales of the global light vehicles market, key highlights of 2021, and the top trends driving the industry in 2022. It covers major automotive market segments encompassing shared mobility, powertrain, electric vehicles (EVs), connectivity and telematics, autonomous vehicles, and aftermarket segments.

Several leading OEMs plan to shift to in-house chip production through strategic alliances with leading semiconductor manufacturers. Chip manufacturers are also actively expanding their production capacity to meet the surging demand in the automotive space. Technology companies are deepening their presence in the automotive industry by serving as future mobility enablers.

Many are entering the EV space and plan to launch smart vehicles. Automotive OS, autonomous mobility-as-a-service, and purpose-built vehicles are forecast to gain prominence in 2022. Non-traditional automotive players, including Foxconn and Baidu, have entered the automotive space by showcasing electric, connected, and autonomous software capabilities through product offerings and innovative business models.



Vehicles from mass-market OEMs will see increased adoption of connected services technologies, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice assistants in their vehicles, to boost revenue streams. Many automotive OEMs and technology companies also actively test the feasibility of Digital Twin and Metaverse technologies, especially in autonomous driving. Digital solutions are extending across the entire customer journey, including the aftermarket. Globally, online replacement parts and accessories sales are forecast to cross the $50 billion mark in 2022.

The growing EV population will spur demand for niche services and EV parts replacement in the aftermarket. As for the shared mobility market, new mobility patterns will emerge as consumer attitudes change and demand services based on lifestyle choices.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Environment

Top 5 Global Automotive Industry Highlights of 2021

2021 Global Automotive Market - Actuals vs Forecast

Global LV Sales by Region in 2021 and 2022 - Snapshot

Top 5 Global Automotive Industry Predictions for 2022

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Research Scope

Vehicle Segmentation

Market Segmentation

2022 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

Global GDP Growth

4. 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

Emerging Economies - Predictions for 2022

Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region

2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction

5. Global Automotive Sales Trends

Global LV Sales by Region in 2021 And 2022 - Snapshot

Winners of 2021

Global LV Sales of Top 20 OEM Groups

Global LV Sales of the Top 30 Automotive Markets

LV Sales of Key Chinese OEM Groups Globally

Top 5 Markets by Sales Volume in 2021

Key Regional Markets - United States

Key Regional Markets - Canada and Mexico

and Key Regional Markets - Brazil and Russia

and Key Regional Markets - India and China

and Key Regional Markets - Europe (G5 Vs E5)

(G5 Vs E5) Key Regional Markets - Emerging Economies

6. Key Global Automotive Trends, 2022

Key 2022 Automotive Market Trends

Top Trends Driving the Global Automotive Industry

Trend 1 - A New Normal to Emerge in Mobility: New Modal Patterns, Attitudes, and Buying Behaviors

Trend 2 - Entry of Non-traditional Mobility Companies to Challenge Traditional Value Chain Players

Trend 3 - Focus will Shift from Chipsets to OS

Trend 4 - Superior Profitability Requires Continuous Cash Flow Model

Trend 5 - The Ecommerce Boom Increasingly Digitalizes the Car Purchasing Journey

Trend 6 - Digital Twin Influence on Automotive Industry to Grow

Trend 7 - Advances in Wireless Battery Management Systems

Trend 8 - OEMs to Evaluate New Supply Chain Strategies in Response to Chip Shortage Crisis

Trend 9 - Carbon to Emerge as Crucial to Future Profitability

Trend 10 - Autonomous Maas to Disrupt Traditional, OEM-Owned Customer Relationships

7. ASEAN Outlook, 2022

Key Highlights of the ASEAN Automotive Market for 2021

Country Analysis - Indonesia

Country Analysis - Malaysia

Country Analysis - Philippines

Country Analysis - Thailand

Country Analysis - Vietnam

Key Predictions for the ASEAN Automotive Market in 2022

8. LATAM Outlook, 2022

2021 Key Highlights

LATAM Automotive Market by Country - Regional Snapshot

LATAM Automotive Market - Quarterly Snapshot (COVID-19 Impact)

LATAM Automotive Market by Country - Comparative Analysis

LATAM Automotive Market by Segment - Snapshot

Rising Penetration of Chinese OEMs in LATAM

Regional Trade Treaties on the Agenda

Top Predictions for 2022

9. Global Powertrain Outlook, 2022

Key Highlights of the Global Automotive Powertrain Industry for 2021

Light Vehicle Powertrains

2021 Global Automotive Powertrain Market - Actuals vs Forecast

Europe - Powertrain Distribution Trends

- Powertrain Distribution Trends United States - Powertrain Distribution Trends

- Powertrain Distribution Trends China - Powertrain Distribution Trends

- Powertrain Distribution Trends Key Global Automotive Powertrain Industry Predictions for 2022

10. Global Shared Mobility Outlook, 2022

Key Highlights of the Global Shared Mobility Industry

Global Shared Mobility Market GMV by Sector

Global Shared Mobility Revenue by Region

Shared Mobility and the Big Winners in 2021

Key Companies to Watch

Top Predictions for 2022

11. Connected Vehicles Outlook, 2022

Key Highlights of the Connected Car Market for 2021

Connected Services Trends

AI Integration in In-vehicle Applications

Connected Technology Trends

HMI Trends

Start-up Companies to Watch

Connected Vehicles Market Predictions for 2022

12. Electric Vehicles Outlook

Key Highlights of the EV Market for 2021

Global Electric Vehicles Market, 2021 and 2022e

Electric Vehicles Growth and Penetration - Key OEMs

EV Sales in the Past Decade

Key EV Market Predictions for 2022

13. Global Autonomous Driving Outlook, 2022

Top 5 Autonomous Driving Industry Highlights of 2021

Automated Driving Functions on Demand

Function-on-Demand Offerings from Key OEMs

Commercialization Roadmap of Key L4 AV Players

Metaverse in Autonomous Driving

Key Autonomous Driving Industry Predictions for 2022

14. Global Aftermarket Outlook, 2022

2021 in Numbers

2021 in Trends

Trend 1 - Digitization Across the Customer Journey in Aftermarket Parts and Services

Trend 2 - Electrification and Downstream Opportunities

2022 in Numbers

2022 in Trends

15. Regional Predictions, 2022

2022 Predictions - United States

2022 Predictions - Europe (Excluding The United Kingdom)

(Excluding The United Kingdom) 2022 Predictions - United Kingdom

2022 Predictions - Japan

2022 Predictions - China

16. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - With 700 Models on Sale in 2022, 800v Architecture and Module-less Batteries will Make their Entry into the Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - Integrated and Autonomous Technology Capabilities for Future Mobility

Growth Opportunity 3 - 4D Radar for Autonomous Driving

17. Key Conclusions

