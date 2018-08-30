NEW YORK, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Racing Slicks







Automotive racing slicks are designed for track racing applications and are used only in dry conditions. These tires are characterized by the absence of treads to provide maximum ground contact and traction.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188419







Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive racing slicks market to grow at a CAGR of 18.96% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive racing slicks market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Bridgestone



• Continental



• Michelin



• Pirelli



• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company







Market driver



• Introduction of new races in automotive racing championships



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Market challenge



• High capital investments and expertise required



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Market trend



• Use of nanoparticles in tire manufacturing



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188419







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

