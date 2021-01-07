Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market Outlook, 2019-2020 & 2027: Rise in the Number of Accidents and Government Initiatives Propelling the Growth of the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner market accounted for $3.07 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $6.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.



Growing sales of luxury vehicles and rising safety concerns as a result of the rise in the number of accidents and government initiatives are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, high cost and low disposable incomes in underdeveloped economies are hampering the growth of the market.



A seat belt pretensioner is a part of the seat belt system in the vehicle that locks the seatbelt in place in the event of a crash. This is an addition to the basic seatbelt of a vehicle that has been proven to decrease the number of injuries and deaths from crashes.



Based on the technology, the retractors segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the majority of constructors choose installing the pretensioner along with the retractor because a combination of the retractor and pretensioner holds a higher retraction force to grip the occupant firmly on the seat.



By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to rapidly growing automotive manufacturing in China and India, increasing investment by various market players and government initiatives in India and China.



