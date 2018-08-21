Global Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2018-2022 - ADAS Witnessing Shift from Mono to Stereo Cameras
The "Global Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive stereo camera market to register a CAGR of 15.61% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is development of smallest stereo video camera. Increasing rear-end vehicle collisions are publishing the adoption of AEBS in vehicles globally. Off late, stereo cameras are becoming an integral part of ADAS like AEBS, as it helps the system to detect the vehicles and pedestrians ahead.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for automotive safety solutions. Increasing concerns about vehicle safety are one of the key drivers for the development of advanced automotive safety systems. With increasing accident rate, the demand for safety features like ACC systems, lane assists systems, FCW systems is increasing at a rapid rate.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high costs associated with stereo cameras. The global automotive stereo camera market is facing the challenge of high costs associated with stereo camera systems. An automotive stereo camera is an essential component to detect obstacles.
Market Trends
- Development of smallest stereo video camera
- ADAS witnessing shift from mono to stereo cameras
- Development of enhanced 360 view camera system
Key vendors
- Autoliv
- Continental
- Corephotonics
- Hitachi
- Robert Bosch
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/thvhxx/global_automotive?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
