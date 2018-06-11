Global Automotive Wheel Accessories Market 2018-2022: Growing Focus of OEMs to Include Wheel Accessories in Electric Vehicles

The Global automotive wheel accessories market to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during the period 2017-2022.



Global Automotive Wheel Accessories Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is growing sales of automotive components through online channels. One trend that is affecting the market is increase in the demand for fuel-efficient cars. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is high prices of wheel accessories.



Key vendors

WEGMANN automotive

3M

Plombco

BDK Auto

Alloy USA

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing focus of OEMs to include wheel accessories in electric vehicles

Increase in the demand for fuel-efficient cars

Growing trend of including commercial vehicles with wheel accessories

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qjlj8h/global_automotive?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-wheel-accessories-market-2018-2022-growing-focus-of-oems-to-include-wheel-accessories-in-electric-vehicles-300664213.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

