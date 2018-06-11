Global Automotive Wheel Accessories Market 2018-2022: Growing Focus of OEMs to Include Wheel Accessories in Electric Vehicles

DUBLIN, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Wheel Accessories Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global automotive wheel accessories market to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during the period 2017-2022.
Global Automotive Wheel Accessories Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is growing sales of automotive components through online channels. One trend that is affecting the market is increase in the demand for fuel-efficient cars. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is high prices of wheel accessories.
Key vendors
- WEGMANN automotive
- 3M
- Plombco
- BDK Auto
- Alloy USA
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Passenger car
- Commercial vehicle
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing focus of OEMs to include wheel accessories in electric vehicles
- Increase in the demand for fuel-efficient cars
- Growing trend of including commercial vehicles with wheel accessories
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qjlj8h/global_automotive?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-wheel-accessories-market-2018-2022-growing-focus-of-oems-to-include-wheel-accessories-in-electric-vehicles-300664213.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article