Global Baby Thermometers Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of 8.6%, in terms of Value, Between 2023 & 2028

This report analyzes the market trends for baby thermometer data from 2020 and 2021, estimates from 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates through 2028 (forecast period of 2023 to the end of 2028), and includes regional market data for baby thermometers.
The report highlights the current and future market potential of baby thermometers and gives a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. It covers regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also provides market projections for 2028 and gives the market share of key market players.
The global market for baby thermometers was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% to reach about $2.0 billion by the end of 2028.
The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as increasing infectious diseases in children, utilization of baby thermometers worldwide, and the growing adoption of smart thermometers. The global market for baby thermometers is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region.
An increasing number of product launches is propelling the market growth of baby thermometers. For instance, in July 2021, Hicks, a medical manufacturer based in India, launched its Hicks DT-12 digital thermometer. This product includes remarkable features such as an automatic shutoff function, a beeper, and memory. It also claims speed and accuracy as its two main unique selling propositions (USPs), continuing the tradition of excellence of the Hicks brand.
Similarly, inorganic strategies among market players are also boosting the baby thermometer market. For instance, in October 2018, VivaLNK, a provider of digital healthcare solutions, partnered with Reckitt Benckiser (RB), a global corporation that manufactures consumer products, to promote and offer VivaLNK's wearable continuous temperature sensor globally. The product will be marketed under the names Enfasmart FeverSense and Nurofen FeverSmart by RB, the firm that owns brands including Enfamil and Nurofen. Both products are currently accessible to parents who want to automatically monitor their child's temperature changes and act quickly if a fever is found.
The scope of the market in this report is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and region. Types of baby thermometers are further segmented into infrared thermometers and digital thermometers. The distribution channel of these markets is segmented into e-commerce and retail.
The regional market analysis of baby thermometers is also covered in this report. The market has been segmented into various significant geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other world regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China, and India will be covered within their respective regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2021 as the base year with forecasts for 2022 through 2028.
Report Includes
- 40 tables
- An overview of global market outlook for baby thermometers
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Information on innovation, technological advancements, and the launch of novel products from market players
- Identification of market trends, issues and forecasts impacting the global market and quantification of the market based on type, distribution channel, and region
- Discussion on recent advancements and innovations (cutting-edge technologies) available in the market
- Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including B.Well Swiss AG, Elepho Inc., Hangzhou Sejoy, Kinsa and Omron Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Babies and Fever
- Baby Thermometers
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Infectious Diseases in Children
- Utilization of Baby Thermometers Worldwide
- Growing Adoption of Smart Thermometers
- Market Restraints
- Product Recall
- Drawbacks Associated with Baby Thermometers
- Market Opportunities
- Inorganic Strategies Among Market Players
Chapter 4 Market Overview and Emerging Technologies
- Market Outlook
- Market Overview
- Current Market Trends
- Currently Available Baby Thermometers in the Market
- Best Baby Thermometers in the Market
- Government Initiatives
- Emerging Technologies
Chapter 5 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- ASEAN Countries
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 on Market
- Overview
- COVID-19 Crisis
- Impact of COVID-19 on Young Babies
- Impact of COVID-19 on Baby Thermometers
- COVID-19 Measures
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Types of Baby Thermometers
- Digital Thermometers (Contact Thermometers)
- Infrared Thermometers
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel
- Distribution Channels
- E-commerce
- Retail
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Market for Baby Thermometers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Company Share Analysis
- Recent Strategic Alliances
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Accuquik Test Kits
- B.Well Swiss AG
- Blue Spark Technologies
- Elepho Inc.
- Exergen Corp.
- Geratherm Medical AG
- Hangzhou Sejoy
- Iweecare Co. Ltd.
- Kamsay
- Kinsa
- Koogeek Inc.
- Microlife Corp.
- Omron Corp.
- Procter & Gamble
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Rossmax International
- Vava
