Global Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa to Grow by USD 1.26 Billion during 2021-2025|Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts|Technavio

Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behavior.

The report on the beauty and personal care market in Africa provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and product line extension.

The beauty and personal care market in Africa analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in demand for men personal care products as one of the prime reasons driving the beauty and personal care market in Africa growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The beauty and personal care market in Africa cover the following areas:

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa Sizing

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa Forecast

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Coty Inc.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

LOreal SA

Revlon Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 -2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hair care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

South Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Kenya - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt ) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

(Arab Republic of ) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Coty Inc.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

LOreal SA

Revlon Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



