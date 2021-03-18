Global Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa to Grow by USD 1.26 Billion during 2021-2025|Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts|Technavio
Mar 18, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 18, 2021
The beauty and personal care market in Africa are poised to grow by USD 1.26 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
The report on the beauty and personal care market in Africa provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and product line extension.
The beauty and personal care market in Africa analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in demand for men personal care products as one of the prime reasons driving the beauty and personal care market in Africa growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The beauty and personal care market in Africa cover the following areas:
Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa Sizing
Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa Forecast
Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Avon Products Inc.
- Beiersdorf AG
- Coty Inc.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Johnson and Johnson
- LOreal SA
- Revlon Inc.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 -2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hair care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- South Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Kenya - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avon Products Inc.
- Beiersdorf AG
- Coty Inc.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Johnson and Johnson
- LOreal SA
- Revlon Inc.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
