Global BFSI Industry Digital Trends Amid COVID-19 in 2022, Based on an Online Survey of 429 IT Decision-makers

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Trends in the BFSI Industry Amidst COVID-19 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Results in this survey are based on an online survey of 429 IT decision-makers in the banking financial services, and insurance industry around the globe.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the move to digital channels, the cloud, and self-service customer care so financial companies could take advantage of new technologies to keep businesses running sans a staff yet maintain a satisfactory level of customer experience (CX). BFSI companies are focusing on improving digital experiences such as digital customer and employee onboarding, online payments, proactive alerts, payment reminders, self-serve access to account information, and quicker loan approvals.

FBSI organizations are in the process of substantial digital transformations, with CX top of mind. Employee safety, productivity, engagement, and retention are also a top priority amidst the pandemic. Shift to the cloud has accelerated so that businesses can take advantage of new features, scalability, and flexibility.

Self-service tools are being used more frequently by all generations; with the help of AI, they can be more effective and faster at handling ever-more complex queries. Security has always been a top concern, but with WFH being a continued reality, it's front and center as an IT issue. Consumer trust is non-negotiable in this industry.

The ability to deliver excellent customer experiences through mobile devices is crucial for survival; this means delivering seamless and effortless interactions and transactions regardless of the method or channel the customer has used to communicate each time they connect with a business.

The primary goals of this research are to:

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on IT and telecom decision-making

Identify the IT-related challenges organizations face today

Monitor the status of digital transformation

Assess the current and future use of business communications technologies

Evaluate factors that drive investments in communications technologies

Gauge IT and communications trends

Appraise available IT budgets

Technologies covered:

Enterprise mobility management

Digital commerce

Communications & collaboration

Data centers & cloud infrastructure

Digital marketing (omnichannel marketing, marketing automation)

Customer experience (CX)

Cybersecurity

Enterprise content management (ECM)

Enterprise resource planning (ERP)

Internet of things (IoT)

AI

Digital visualization

Blockchain

Big data analytics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives & Methodology

2. Executive Summary

Emerging Technology Trends

How Tech Trends Impact the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Industry

Looking Ahead - The Future of Banking

Fintech Industry - Aspirations Impacting Growth

Key Findings

3. Digital Transformation Strategy

Key Business and Digital Transformation Goals

Top IT-Related Challenges

Digital Transformation Success Measurements

4. COVID-19 Impact

Greatest Impact of COVID-19 on Organizations

COVID-19 Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers

Contact Center COVID-19 Related Priorities

5. Acceleration to the Cloud

Application Deployment "In The Cloud"

Cloud Communications Provider Selection Factors

6. Mobile Worker Applications and Devices

Top Reasons for Providing Mobile Apps to Employees

Tactics to Encourage Mobile Apps Usage

Company Support for BYOD

IT Decision Makers have Data Security Concerns

7. Transformative Technologies

Transformative Technologies' Investment Factors

Key Reasons for Investing in AI

Risks Related to AI

Key Features when Purchasing Big Data Analytics

Most Wanted Features in Big Data Analytics

Customer Experience (CX) Priorities

8. Investment Priorities

Percent of Revenue Allocated to IT/Telecom Budget

Expected Change in IT/Telecom Budgets in 2021

Future Investment Priorities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbwlst

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets