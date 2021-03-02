Global Biobanks Markets Report 2021-2028: Biobanks Continue to Evolve with New Technologies Such as NGS and Increased Focus on Genomic Medicine

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biobanks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Service (Cold Chain, Lab Processing), by Biospecimen Type, by Biobank Type (Virtual, Physical), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biobanks market size is expected to reach USD 106.9 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Biobanks continue to evolve with the introduction of new technologies such as NGS and increased focus on genomic medicine. The availability of several types of biospecimens to cater to multiple domains including drug discovery, diagnostics, and others has accelerated the diversification of biorepositories, thereby driving the market.



The quality of biospecimens can significantly influence the disease testing as well as preclinical and clinical research. Regulatory agencies have played a vital role in spurring the adoption of biobanking services by establishing guidelines for the effective management of samples. For instance, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidelines to minimize human hazards while handling COVID-19 samples.



This serves as a model for other biorepositories. Furthermore, as the number of research studies and clinical trials related to COVID-19 is increasing, the demand for high-quality biospecimens is expected to significantly increase in the near future, leading to market growth. In addition, population-based cohort studies are facilitated by biorepositories to estimate the actual seroprevalence.

Health Catalyst, Inc., through its Touchstone platform, provides national data related to COVID-19 insights. Such factors are anticipated to contribute to the revenue flow in this space.



Biobanks Market Report Highlights

The biobanking equipment segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020 owing to the high cost of instruments coupled with an increase in the number of biorepositories.

The biobanking and repository services segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.0% in the market.

This is because of the higher penetration of these services and the increased need for the preservation of biosamples for developing precision medicine and disease-specific research.

Human tissues are the most stored sample for clinical research, resulting in the dominance of this sample type in the market.

The virtual biobanks segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for 3D biospecimens coupled with the need for rare disease data for biomedical research.

The therapeutics application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the growing popularity of cell therapies for cancer treatment.

Several pharma/biotech companies have established their private banks to support clinical trials and the development of cell therapies, resulting in revenue growth in this segment.

North America dominated the market with its wide network of centers for biosample storage in the U.S..

dominated the market with its wide network of centers for biosample storage in the U.S.. Moreover, a high number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and increased R&D programs have resulted in the establishment of new biorepositories, thereby driving the revenue in North America .

. In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to register the fastest growth owing to the ever-expanding pharmaceuticals and clinical research domain across the Asian countries.

, the market is anticipated to register the fastest growth owing to the ever-expanding pharmaceuticals and clinical research domain across the Asian countries. The key players are engaged in expanding their global reach by partnering with global distributors, merger, and acquisition of other players, and entering a strategic alliance with research communities.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Continuous increase in COVID-19 cases

3.1.1.2 Increased focus on precision medicine and genetic testing

3.1.1.3 Changes in biobanking operations

3.1.1.4 Increase in the number of clinical trials globally

3.1.1.5 Growing industry and research collaborations

3.1.1.6 Technology advancement and automation

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 Disruptions in supply chain management due to COVID-19

3.1.2.2 Challenges in sharing biobanking data & limited access to biospecimens

3.1.2.3 Sustainability challenges for biobanks

3.1.2.4 Other challenges in biobanking specimens for research

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Services, 2020

3.3 Biobanks Market - Regulatory Framework

3.3.1 Regulatory Landscape, U.S.

3.3.2 Regulatory Landscape, Canada

3.3.3 Regulatory Landscape, Europe

3.3.4 Regulatory Landscape, China

3.3.5 Regulatory Landscape, Japan

3.3.6 List of Factors/Regulations/Nature of Governments, by Country

3.4 Biobanks Market - Porter's Analysis

3.5 Biobanks Market - SWOT Analysis



Chapter 4 Biobanks Market Categorization: Products Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Biobanks Market: Products Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Biobanking Equipment

4.2.1 Global biobanking equipment market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Temperature control systems

4.2.2.1 Global biobanking temperature control systems market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.2.2 Freezers & refrigerators

4.2.2.3 Cryogenic storage systems

4.2.2.4 Thawing equipment

4.2.3 Incubators & centrifuges

4.2.4 Alarms & monitoring systems

4.2.5 Accessories & other equipment

4.3 Biobanking Consumables

4.4 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)



Chapter 5 Biobanks Market Categorization: Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Biobanks Market: Services Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Biobanking & Repository

5.3 Lab Processing

5.4 Qualification/ Validation

5.5 Cold Chain Logistics



Chapter 6 Biobanks Market Categorization: Biospecimen Types Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Global Biobanks Market: Biospecimen Types Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Human Tissues

6.3 Human Organs

6.4 Stem Cells

6.4.1 Global stem cell biobanking market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.2 Adult stem cells

6.4.3 Embryonic stem cells

6.4.4 Induced Pluripotent Stem (IPS) Cells

6.4.5 Other Stem Cells

6.5 Other Biospecimens



Chapter 7 Biobanks Market Categorization: Biobank Types Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Global Biobanks Market: Biobank Types Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Physical/Real Biobanks

7.2.1 Global physical/real biobanks market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.2 Tissue biobanks

7.2.3 Population based biobanks

7.2.4 Genetic (DNA/RNA) based biobanks

7.2.5 Disease based biobanks

7.2.6 Global disease based biobanks market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3 Virtual Biobanks



Chapter 8 Biobanks Market Categorization: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Global Biobanks Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

8.2 Therapeutics

8.3 Drug Discovery & Clinical Research

8.4 Clinical Diagnostics



Chapter 9 Biobanks Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Products, Services, Biospecimen Types, Biobank Types, & Applications

9.1 Biobanks Market Share by Region, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Qiagen

Hamilton Company

VWR International, LLC.

Tecan Trading AG.

Danaher

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

BioCision

Taylor-Wharton

Charles River Laboratories

Lonza

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Biovault

PromoCell GmbH

Virgin Health Bank

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3p6obl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

